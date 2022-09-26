International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-cooperates-with-iaea-on-aukus-compliance-with-nuclear-safety-standards-biden-says-1101232082.html
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T11:30+0000
2022-09-26T11:30+0000
us
iaea
aukus
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg
AUKUS was established last September. Under the pact, the US and Britain will transfer advanced technology to Australia so that it can develop nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) domestically. Washington stressed that the pact is meant to be a "system for nuclear propulsion, not for transfers of nuclear weapons".Beijing, however, lambasted the alliance, saying that nuclear powers sending vast amounts of weapons-grade uranium to a non-nuclear power like Australia is a "bad precedent".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_244:0:1803:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_6a196bc1a5c9198521fb7f9df993133b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iaea, aukus
us, iaea, aukus

US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says

11:30 GMT 26.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet / The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia.
The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet /
Subscribe
International
India
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear safety standards, US President Joe Biden said in his message to the the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference on Monday.

"We are working closely with the IAEA to ensure that the AUKUS partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States meets the highest nonproliferation standards," US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a readout of Biden's message.

AUKUS was established last September. Under the pact, the US and Britain will transfer advanced technology to Australia so that it can develop nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) domestically. Washington stressed that the pact is meant to be a "system for nuclear propulsion, not for transfers of nuclear weapons".
Beijing, however, lambasted the alliance, saying that nuclear powers sending vast amounts of weapons-grade uranium to a non-nuclear power like Australia is a "bad precedent".
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала