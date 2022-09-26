https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-cooperates-with-iaea-on-aukus-compliance-with-nuclear-safety-standards-biden-says-1101232082.html
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T11:30+0000
2022-09-26T11:30+0000
2022-09-26T11:30+0000
us
iaea
aukus
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg
AUKUS was established last September. Under the pact, the US and Britain will transfer advanced technology to Australia so that it can develop nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) domestically. Washington stressed that the pact is meant to be a "system for nuclear propulsion, not for transfers of nuclear weapons".Beijing, however, lambasted the alliance, saying that nuclear powers sending vast amounts of weapons-grade uranium to a non-nuclear power like Australia is a "bad precedent".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_244:0:1803:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_6a196bc1a5c9198521fb7f9df993133b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, iaea, aukus
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear safety standards, US President Joe Biden said in his message to the the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference on Monday.
"We are working closely with the IAEA to ensure that the AUKUS partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States meets the highest nonproliferation standards," US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a readout of Biden's message.
AUKUS was established last September. Under the pact, the US and Britain will transfer advanced technology to Australia so that it can develop nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) domestically. Washington stressed that the pact is meant to be a "system for nuclear propulsion, not for transfers of nuclear weapons".
Beijing, however, lambasted the alliance, saying that nuclear powers
sending vast amounts of weapons-grade uranium to a non-nuclear power like Australia is a "bad precedent".