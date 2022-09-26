https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-cooperates-with-iaea-on-aukus-compliance-with-nuclear-safety-standards-biden-says-1101232082.html

US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says

US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T11:30+0000

2022-09-26T11:30+0000

2022-09-26T11:30+0000

us

iaea

aukus

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg

AUKUS was established last September. Under the pact, the US and Britain will transfer advanced technology to Australia so that it can develop nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) domestically. Washington stressed that the pact is meant to be a "system for nuclear propulsion, not for transfers of nuclear weapons".Beijing, however, lambasted the alliance, saying that nuclear powers sending vast amounts of weapons-grade uranium to a non-nuclear power like Australia is a "bad precedent".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iaea, aukus