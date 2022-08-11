https://sputniknews.com/20220811/china-calls-australias-nuclear-submarine-plan-under-aukus-a-hot-spot-issue--1099470237.html

China Calls Australia's Nuclear Submarine Plan Under AUKUS a 'Hot Spot Issue'

China called Australia's nuclear submarine plan under the AUKUS pact a "hot spot issue" that needs "serious consideration" during the ongoing 10th Non-Proliferation Review Conference.The Chinese diplomat stated that the world has experienced "profound changes" in the international political and security situation since 2015 as the US is promoting "group politics" and "bloc confrontation."Li accused the US of stirring up trouble in the Asian Pacific region by forming exclusive small circles and groups.The tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is being held from Aug 1 to 26 at UN Headquarters in New York.China and several Asia Pacific nations repeatedly expressed serious reservations over the AUKUS pact signed by the UK, US and Australia in September 2021.Under the pact, the US and UK will transfer nuclear technology to Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines domestically.Earlier this week, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles indicated that Canberra would prefer to acquire submarines to plug its "capability gap" ahead of the planned induction of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS.The AUKUS deal has created an enormous controversy in Asia, especially among the 10 nations of ASEAN, which have highlighted safety issues with the transportation and use of highly enriched uranium and the risk of it being diverted to weapons programs.

