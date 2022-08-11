International
Breaking News: Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism'
China Calls Australia's Nuclear Submarine Plan Under AUKUS a 'Hot Spot Issue'
07:13 GMT 11.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERERAustralian and American flags sit on the table during a meeting between Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on September 22, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia
International
India
Under a trilateral arrangement signed between the US, UK and Australia last September, the Royal Australian Navy is expected to induct nuclear-powered submarines by 2040. Australia justified its move by claiming Canberra is facing its "worst strategic environment" in decades because of China's naval expansion.
China called Australia's nuclear submarine plan under the AUKUS pact a "hot spot issue" that needs "serious consideration" during the ongoing 10th Non-Proliferation Review Conference.
"At present, the nuclear-powered submarine cooperation within AUKUS, and clamor for nuclear sharing in the Asia-Pacific are two emerging issues facing the international nuclear non-proliferation regime," Li Song, the Chinese representative, said on Wednesday.
The Chinese diplomat stated that the world has experienced "profound changes" in the international political and security situation since 2015 as the US is promoting "group politics" and "bloc confrontation."
Li accused the US of stirring up trouble in the Asian Pacific region by forming exclusive small circles and groups.
"It is necessary for the states-parties to give serious consideration to these issues at this Conference," the diplomat emphasized.
The tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is being held from Aug 1 to 26 at UN Headquarters in New York.
China and several Asia Pacific nations repeatedly expressed serious reservations over the AUKUS pact signed by the UK, US and Australia in September 2021.
Under the pact, the US and UK will transfer nuclear technology to Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines domestically.
Earlier this week, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles indicated that Canberra would prefer to acquire submarines to plug its "capability gap" ahead of the planned induction of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS.
The AUKUS deal has created an enormous controversy in Asia, especially among the 10 nations of ASEAN, which have highlighted safety issues with the transportation and use of highly enriched uranium and the risk of it being diverted to weapons programs.
