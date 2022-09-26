https://sputniknews.com/20220926/south-african-observer-to-zaporozhye-referendum-likens-kiev-regime-to-apartheid-1101234733.html

South African Observer to Zaporozhye Referendum Likens Kiev Regime to Apartheid

MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pursues policies that are similar to those that underpinned apartheid, a system of racial... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

russia

apartheid

ukraine

donbass

Skosana came to Russian-controlled part of the Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye to monitor the referendum on joining Russia.The observer also noted the parallels between the oppressive apartheid government in South Africa and Zelensky’s regime.The people of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have an unimpeachable right for self-determination, Skosana stressed, adding that "human rights are not for Americans only."The republics of Lugansk and Donetsk as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are voting in referendums on joining Russia. The polling began on Friday and will last through Tuesday. Turnout in Kherson stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporozhye 51.55% had voted.

