South African Observer to Zaporozhye Referendum Likens Kiev Regime to Apartheid
MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pursues policies that are similar to those that underpinned apartheid, a system of racial... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
The republics of Lugansk and Donetsk as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are voting in referendums on joining Russia. The polling began on Friday and will last through Tuesday. Turnout in Kherson stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporozhye 51.55% had voted.
russia, apartheid, ukraine, donbass
MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pursues policies that are similar to those that underpinned apartheid, a system of racial segregation in South Africa, they have the same tactics and sponsors, Khulekani Mondli Skosana, the head of the International Liaison office of the African National Congress Youth League said.
Skosana came to Russian-controlled part of the Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye to monitor the referendum on joining Russia.
"Dictators naturally do not care about the opinion and views of the people. And that's what we see: he [Zelensky] is using Ukrainians as a sacrifice for his cheap political campaign. He is a pure comedian and a puppet of the West and we see him as a war criminal," Skosana said.
The observer also noted the parallels between the oppressive apartheid government in South Africa and Zelensky’s regime.
"Of course, we see very serious similarities between the apartheid government and the government of Zelensky. They have the same sponsors; they use the same tactics. They want to divide people based on their ethnicity," Skosana said.
The people of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have an unimpeachable right for self-determination, Skosana stressed, adding that "human rights are not for Americans only."
The republics of Lugansk and Donetsk as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are voting in referendums on joining Russia
. The polling began on Friday and will last through Tuesday. Turnout in Kherson stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporozhye 51.55% had voted.