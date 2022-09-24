https://sputniknews.com/20220924/poll-shows-landslide-support-for-joining-russia-in-zaporozhye-kherson-and-donbass-amid-referendums-1101184066.html
Inhabitants of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the areas of the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye controlled by pro-Russian administrations are... 24.09.2022
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
referendum
vote
poll
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
russia
kherson
zaporozhe
Overwhelming majorities of residents in the DPR, LPR and the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye plan to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, a poll has found.The survey, conducted on September 23 by Russia-based market research company INSOMAR, showed that between 94 and 97 percent of residents of the Donbass republics, and between 83 and 84 percent of the inhabitants of Kherson and Zaporozhye were in favor of joining Russia.Large or overwhelming majorities of those polled in each territory also confirmed their intention to take part in the plebiscites.The poll consisted of a telephone survey of 1,000 people in each region. INSOMAR says its margin of error is 3.1 percent.The polling data shows an increase in support for joining Russia in all four regions following Tuesday's announcement on the referendums. In polling conducted September 19, 80 percent of residents of Kherson, 80 percent of those in Zaporozhye, 90 in the LPR and 91 percent in the DPR said they would vote to join Russia, with 2 and 4 percent of residents in the former two regions preferring to stay part of Ukraine, respectively. 5 percent of Kherson’s residents, 4 percent in Zaporozhye, 5 percent in the LPR and 4 percent in the DPR said they would prefer their regions to become/stay independent. 11, 14, 5 and 5 percent found it difficult to respond, respectively. 65 percent, 72 percent 83 percent and 80 percent said they would take part in a referendum, respectively.
17:38 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 24.09.2022)
Inhabitants of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the areas of the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye controlled by pro-Russian administrations are holding status referendums September 23-27, with residents of each of the four territories asked whether they would prefer to become part of Russia or stay part of Ukraine.
Overwhelming majorities of residents in the DPR, LPR and the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye plan to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, a poll has found.
The survey, conducted on September 23 by Russia-based market research company INSOMAR, showed
that between 94 and 97 percent of residents of the Donbass republics, and between 83 and 84 percent of the inhabitants of Kherson and Zaporozhye were in favor of joining Russia.
Do you support becoming part of Russia?
Are you in favor of Zaporozhye Region exiting Ukraine, forming an independent state and joining the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation?
Are you in favor of Kherson Region exiting Ukraine, forming an independent state and joining the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation?
Do you support the Donetsk People's Republic's entry into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation?
Do you support the Lugansk People's Republic's entry into the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation?
Zaporozhye Region
Kherson Region
DPR
LPR
Yes
84
83
94
97
No
1
1
0
0
I will ruin the ballot
0
0
0
0
Difficult to answer / refuse to answer
15
16
6
3
Large or overwhelming majorities of those polled in each territory also confirmed their intention to take part in the plebiscites.
Will you vote?
Will you likely take part or likely not take part in the referendum / vote?
Will you likely take part or likely not take part in the referendum / vote?
Will you likely take part or likely not take part in the referendum / vote?
Will you likely take part or likely not take part in the referendum / vote?
Zaporozhye Region
Kherson Region
DPR
LPR
Likely Will Take Part
82
72
89
91
Likely Won't Take Part
6
14
5
4
Difficult to answer / refuse to answer
12
14
6
5
The poll consisted of a telephone survey of 1,000 people in each region. INSOMAR says its margin of error is 3.1 percent.
The polling data shows an increase in support for joining Russia in all four regions following Tuesday's announcement on the referendums. In polling
conducted September 19, 80 percent of residents of Kherson
, 80 percent of those in Zaporozhye
, 90 in the LPR
and 91 percent in the DPR
said they would vote to join Russia, with 2 and 4 percent of residents in the former two regions preferring to stay part of Ukraine, respectively. 5 percent of Kherson’s residents, 4 percent in Zaporozhye, 5 percent in the LPR and 4 percent in the DPR said they would prefer their regions to become/stay independent. 11, 14, 5 and 5 percent found it difficult to respond, respectively. 65 percent, 72 percent 83 percent and 80 percent said they would take part in a referendum, respectively.