https://sputniknews.com/20220924/poll-shows-landslide-support-for-joining-russia-in-zaporozhye-kherson-and-donbass-amid-referendums-1101184066.html

Poll Shows Landslide Support for Joining Russia in Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donbass Amid Referendums

Poll Shows Landslide Support for Joining Russia in Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donbass Amid Referendums

Inhabitants of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the areas of the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye controlled by pro-Russian administrations are... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T17:38+0000

2022-09-24T17:38+0000

2022-09-24T17:39+0000

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

referendum

vote

poll

donetsk people's republic

lugansk people’s republic

russia

kherson

zaporozhe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/18/1101171365_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e873f0cbdb27e7c73ba5bb517c8c0e29.jpg

Overwhelming majorities of residents in the DPR, LPR and the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye plan to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, a poll has found.The survey, conducted on September 23 by Russia-based market research company INSOMAR, showed that between 94 and 97 percent of residents of the Donbass republics, and between 83 and 84 percent of the inhabitants of Kherson and Zaporozhye were in favor of joining Russia.Large or overwhelming majorities of those polled in each territory also confirmed their intention to take part in the plebiscites.The poll consisted of a telephone survey of 1,000 people in each region. INSOMAR says its margin of error is 3.1 percent.The polling data shows an increase in support for joining Russia in all four regions following Tuesday's announcement on the referendums. In polling conducted September 19, 80 percent of residents of Kherson, 80 percent of those in Zaporozhye, 90 in the LPR and 91 percent in the DPR said they would vote to join Russia, with 2 and 4 percent of residents in the former two regions preferring to stay part of Ukraine, respectively. 5 percent of Kherson’s residents, 4 percent in Zaporozhye, 5 percent in the LPR and 4 percent in the DPR said they would prefer their regions to become/stay independent. 11, 14, 5 and 5 percent found it difficult to respond, respectively. 65 percent, 72 percent 83 percent and 80 percent said they would take part in a referendum, respectively.

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/regions-holding-referendums-in-facts-and-figures-1101140049.html

russia

kherson

zaporozhe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

referendum, vote, poll, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic, russia, kherson, zaporozhe