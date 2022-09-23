International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
According to a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) and presented by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), a majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to vote “Yes” in the referendums on joining Russia. Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
International
India
The People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, are holding referendums on September 23-27 to express their will on their regions becoming part of Russia.
According to a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) and presented by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), a majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to vote “Yes” in the referendums on joining Russia.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
