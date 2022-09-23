https://sputniknews.com/20220923/regions-holding-referendums-in-facts-and-figures-1101140049.html
Regions Holding Referendums in Facts and Figures
The People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, are holding referendums on September... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
According to a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) and presented by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), a majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to vote “Yes” in the referendums on joining Russia. Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
The People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, are holding referendums on September 23-27 to express their will on their regions becoming part of Russia.
According to a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) and presented by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), a majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to vote “Yes” in the referendums on joining Russia.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.