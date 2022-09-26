https://sputniknews.com/20220926/congress-faces-mass-rebellion-in-indias-rajasthan-ahead-of-party-chiefs-election-1101222634.html
Congress Faces Mass Rebellion in India’s Rajasthan Ahead of Party Chief's Election
With less than a month left to go before the election of the Congress party chief, a major crisis hit India's main opposition party in the state of Rajasthan. As many as 90 lawmakers loyal to incumbent State Chief Ashok Gehlot have submitted their resignation to the legislative assembly speaker late Sunday night, ahead of a legislature party meeting scheduled to decide Gehlot’s successor.Following a mass resignation of Gehlot loyalists, the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi directed senior party politicians Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to hold one-on-one talks with the legislators who have submitted their resignation to the assembly Speaker.However, Maken told reporters on Monday that they waited for the legislators to meet during a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting but they didn’t turn up.“But they said you will have to publicly say this and make it a part of the resolution, that the resolution is being passed today but it will be implemented after October 19,” he added.The second condition put forth by the lawmakers is that they will not hold a one-on-talk but will come in groups. Thirdly, they want a state chief to be elected from the 102 lawmakers, who were loyal to Gehlot and not Pilot, or anyone from his group.Meanwhile, Congress lawmakers loyal to Gehlot held a meeting with Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal and skipped meeting Maken.Over such an step by state lawmakers, Maken warned of action, saying: “Prima facie, this is indiscipline indeed. When an official meeting has been called and someone calls a parallel unofficial meeting, it is prima facie indiscipline. We will see what action can be taken.”Media reports said Kharge and Maken have now left for Delhi where they will brief Sonia Gandhi about the development.Reacting to the crisis in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and federal minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said: “I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (an ongoing foot-march to raise support for the party), now it has started in Rajasthan. Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi, the party’s former chief, started his march on September 7 from Kanyakumari (in southern India). Congress has termed this campaign “a movement to unite the voices of the people of India, against injustice”.The recent crisis in Rajasthan is seen as a worsening power struggle between State Chief Gehlot and Sachin Pilot which has been going on ever since Congress formed the government in 2018.With the mass resignation of Congress lawmakers, the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly has been reduced to 108 where the halfway mark will be at 55. The BJP has 71 members in the House as one of its member died while the party had suspended one more for cross voting during Rajya Sabha (Upper House) elections.
Congress Faces Mass Rebellion in India’s Rajasthan Ahead of Party Chief's Election
In the latest state assembly elections held in 2018, Congress (India's main opposition party) won 100 seats, which enabled it to form the government. Senior Congress politician Ashok Gehlot was elected state chief for the 3rd time and Sachin Pilot was made his deputy state chief.
