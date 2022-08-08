https://sputniknews.com/20220808/indian-state-chief-under-fire-for-saying-death-penalty-for-rapists-triggered-rise-in-murders-1099373120.html

Indian State Chief Under Fire For Saying Death Penalty for Rapists Triggered Rise in Murders

Political parties and women's organizations in India have slammed a senior Congress politician and Rajasthan state chief over his recent remark on the death penalty for rapists.Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that Gehlot needs to stop making such useless remarks and should rather implement stringent laws in his state against rapists.Meanwhile, Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD), Shashikant Sharma, said the state chief's comment had been "distorted" by the "BJP IT cell.""Data backs up this unfortunate trend," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a report by India's Express daily. According to the report, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data says: "there was a 31 percent spurt in cases of rape with murder in 2018 as compared to 2017."Calling Gehlot's comments "shameful and unfortunate," a legislator from the BJP's Rajasthan unit said that "the statement reflected the failure of the Congress-led Rajasthan government in controlling incidents of rape in the state."A legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajasthan unit, Vinay Mishra, also said that such remarks would encourage rapists.

