https://sputniknews.com/20220918/congress-controlled-states-pass-resolution-to-make-rahul-gandhi-party-president-1100921201.html

Congress-Controlled States Pass Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party President

Congress-Controlled States Pass Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party President

In June 2019, parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress party president, taking responsibility for the party's general election defeat... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T10:29+0000

2022-09-18T10:29+0000

2022-09-18T10:29+0000

india

rahul gandhi

sonia gandhi

congress

congress

indian national congress

congress

rajasthan

election

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100493175_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38f5f88952e976874e060e5e38bf397.jpg

The Congress Committee of India's Rajasthan and Chattisgarh states passed a resolution calling upon Rahul Gandhi to be the next party chief. Chattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Bagel on Sunday told reporters that following a meeting with Congress, state delegates unanimously passed a resolution declaring that "Rahul Gandhi should take over as the national party president again.""… (A) resolution was passed on Saturday after the Rajasthan state Chief Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party chief, and everyone supported it," Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters on Sunday after a resolution was passed by 400 party members.The Congress Party will elect its next president on October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19. Nominations will be filed starting September 24.Many Congress senior members, including Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, P. Chidambaran, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have urged Rahul Gandhi to become the party chief again.However, on August 22, Rahul Gandhi refused to take part in the election for the president's post.

rajasthan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, congress, congress, indian national congress, congress, rajasthan, election, election