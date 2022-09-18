https://sputniknews.com/20220918/congress-controlled-states-pass-resolution-to-make-rahul-gandhi-party-president-1100921201.html
Congress-Controlled States Pass Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party President
In June 2019, parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress party president, taking responsibility for the party's general election defeat.
The Congress Committee of India's Rajasthan and Chattisgarh states passed a resolution calling upon Rahul Gandhi to be the next party chief. Chattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Bagel on Sunday told reporters that following a meeting with Congress, state delegates unanimously passed a resolution declaring that "Rahul Gandhi should take over as the national party president again.""… (A) resolution was passed on Saturday after the Rajasthan state Chief Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party chief, and everyone supported it," Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters on Sunday after a resolution was passed by 400 party members.The Congress Party will elect its next president on October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19. Nominations will be filed starting September 24.Many Congress senior members, including Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, P. Chidambaran, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have urged Rahul Gandhi to become the party chief again.However, on August 22, Rahul Gandhi refused to take part in the election for the president's post.
In June 2019, parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress party president, taking responsibility for the party's general election defeat. Congress had won only 52 of 543 seats in the polls. Since then, his mother Sonia Gandhi has stepped in as the party's interim chief.
The Congress Committee
of India's Rajasthan and Chattisgarh states passed a resolution calling upon Rahul Gandhi to be the next party chief.
Chattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Bagel on Sunday told reporters that following a meeting with Congress, state delegates unanimously passed
a resolution declaring that "Rahul Gandhi should take over as the national party president again."
"… (A) resolution was passed on Saturday after the Rajasthan state Chief Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party chief, and everyone supported it," Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters on Sunday after a resolution was passed by 400 party members.
The Congress Party will elect its next president on October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19. Nominations will be filed starting September 24.
Many Congress senior members, including Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, P. Chidambaran, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have urged Rahul Gandhi to become the party chief again.
However, on August 22, Rahul Gandhi refused to take part in the election for the president's post.