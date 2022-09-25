https://sputniknews.com/20220925/liz-cheney-says-she-is-willing-to-campaign-for-democrats-1101215462.html

Liz Cheney Says She Is Willing To Campaign For Democrats

Liz Cheney Says She Is Willing To Campaign For Democrats

Representative Liz Cheney has been a rare vocal Republican critic of former President Donald Trump. She recently lost a primary challenge from a Trump-endorsed... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T20:42+0000

2022-09-25T20:42+0000

2022-09-25T20:42+0000

americas

us

liz cheney

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096817956_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f9129c3e9c64aee63fe30f56fc4741e8.jpg

Liz Cheney, a Republican Representative from Wyoming, said on Saturday that she is willing to campaign for Democrats to stop election deniers like Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.Cheney was speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, where she said, “partisanship has to have a limit.” She also mentioned Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, who has said he is planning to campaign for Lake.When asked if she would consider campaigning for Lake’s Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, Cheney said that she would. “I am going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected.”Cheney, who has been a consistent critic of former President Donald Trump for his actions after the 2020 election, has been hinting at a possible presidential run in 2024. If she does decide to run, she will face an uphill battle; only 4% of Republicans indicated they will vote for her over Trump.It is worth considering if a Cheney endorsement would be valuable for Hobbs. She is exceedingly unpopular with most voters other than Democrats, who are already likely to vote for Hobbs.According to a Morning Consult poll, taken shortly after Cheney’s primary loss to Harriet Hageman in August, only 14% of Republicans view Cheney favorably, compared to 66% who view her unfavorably.Independents are not much better. Forty-two percent hold an unfavorable view of her, compared to 27% who have a favorable view of the soon-to-be former Representative.Only Democrats seem to like the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, with 48% holding a favorable view, compared to 23% who hold an unfavorable view.If the hope is to peel off some Republican voters from Lake or convince Independents who are on the fence, putting Hobbs on stage next to Cheney may not be the most effective path to that goal.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/liz-cheney-claims-kevin-mccarthy-too-unfaithful-to-serve-as-house-speaker-1099835668.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, liz cheney, democrats