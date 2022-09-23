https://sputniknews.com/20220923/white-house-on-if-biden-has-confidence-in-malpass-we-disagree-with-his-remarks-on-climate-1101153246.html

White House on If Biden Has Confidence in Malpass: We Disagree With His Remarks on Climate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration does not agree with comments from World Bank President David Malpass with regard to climate change, White House...

At a climate event hosted by the New York Times earlier in the week, Malpass was asked whether he believes that the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." The World Bank chief said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist." The comment triggered backlash and media reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.Earlier on Friday, Malpass said that he is not a climate denier.

