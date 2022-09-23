International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/white-house-on-if-biden-has-confidence-in-malpass-we-disagree-with-his-remarks-on-climate-1101153246.html
White House on If Biden Has Confidence in Malpass: We Disagree With His Remarks on Climate
White House on If Biden Has Confidence in Malpass: We Disagree With His Remarks on Climate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration does not agree with comments from World Bank President David Malpass with regard to climate change, White House... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T19:30+0000
2022-09-23T19:30+0000
americas
us
world bank
david malpass
white house
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1c63714152af5b66140e392206cce6.jpg
At a climate event hosted by the New York Times earlier in the week, Malpass was asked whether he believes that the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." The World Bank chief said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist." The comment triggered backlash and media reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.Earlier on Friday, Malpass said that he is not a climate denier.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/world-bank-chief-says-he-is-not-climate-denier-after-reports-that-biden-admin-mulls-ousting-him-1101144652.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c98e0e7cd7b754fa66983660b3284ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, world bank, david malpass, white house, joe biden
us, world bank, david malpass, white house, joe biden

White House on If Biden Has Confidence in Malpass: We Disagree With His Remarks on Climate

19:30 GMT 23.09.2022
© AP Photo / Susan WalshWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2022
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration does not agree with comments from World Bank President David Malpass with regard to climate change, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
At a climate event hosted by the New York Times earlier in the week, Malpass was asked whether he believes that the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." The World Bank chief said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist." The comment triggered backlash and media reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.
Earlier on Friday, Malpass said that he is not a climate denier.
"We disagree with the comments of the [World Bank] President," Jean-Pierre said when asked if the White House has lost confidence in Malpass.
World Bank Group President David Malpass arrives for a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured) at Kishida's official residence in Tokyo on September 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
Americas
World Bank Chief Says He Is Not Climate Denier After Reports That Biden Admin Mulls Ousting Him
15:18 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала