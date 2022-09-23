https://sputniknews.com/20220923/white-house-on-if-biden-has-confidence-in-malpass-we-disagree-with-his-remarks-on-climate-1101153246.html
At a climate event hosted by the New York Times earlier in the week, Malpass was asked whether he believes that the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." The World Bank chief said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist." The comment triggered backlash and media reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.Earlier on Friday, Malpass said that he is not a climate denier.
White House on If Biden Has Confidence in Malpass: We Disagree With His Remarks on Climate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration does not agree with comments from World Bank President David Malpass with regard to climate change, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
At a climate event hosted by the New York Times earlier in the week, Malpass was asked whether he believes that the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." The World Bank chief said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist." The comment triggered backlash and media reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.
Earlier on Friday, Malpass said that he is not a climate denier.
"We disagree with the comments of the [World Bank] President," Jean-Pierre said when asked if the White House has lost confidence in Malpass.