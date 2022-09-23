https://sputniknews.com/20220923/world-bank-chief-says-he-is-not-climate-denier-after-reports-that-biden-admin-mulls-ousting-him-1101144652.html
World Bank Chief Says He Is Not Climate Denier After Reports That Biden Admin Mulls Ousting Him
World Bank Chief Says He Is Not Climate Denier After Reports That Biden Admin Mulls Ousting Him
15:18 GMT 23.09.2022 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 23.09.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – President of the World Bank Group David Malpass said on Friday he is not a climate denier, following reports that the Biden administration considers ousting him over his "weak" stance on climate change.
"When asked ‘are you a climate denier?’ I should have said ‘no.’ I didn't even really go in that direction. Because it's no one said that other than Al Gore and it was pretty much off-topic," Malpass said during a virtual conversation organized by Politico. "You know, I was at a seminar on Tuesday, where we were supposed to be talking about impact, and I really wasn't prepared and didn't do my best job in answering that charge."
On Tuesday, Al Gore, vice president under the Clinton administration, called on President Joe Biden to remove Malpass from office, calling him a "climate denier."
On Friday, Axios reported that the Biden administration is weighing ousting Malpass.