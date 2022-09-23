https://sputniknews.com/20220923/west-picked-remarks-by-modi-that-suit-their-rhetoric-russian-ambassador-to-india-says-1101127025.html

West Picked Remarks by Modi That Suit Their Rhetoric, Russian Ambassador to India Says

West Picked Remarks by Modi That Suit Their Rhetoric, Russian Ambassador to India Says

During their latest in-person meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra...

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Friday accused the West of picking parts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that only suit their rhetoric on the Ukraine crisis.During bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Modi told Putin that “today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this." Following the SCO meeting, Pentagon official Ely Ratner said that Washington is “heartened by Prime Minister Modi's comments," while, French President Emmanuel Macron said "Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India was right when he said the time is not for war.”Dismissing foreign media reports claiming a divergence in the Indian and Russian approaches to the Ukraine crisis, Russia's ambassador assured that Moscow, like Delhi, is committed to putting an end to the conflict “at the earliest,” while NATO, and primarily the United States, are to be blamed for the "greatest miscalculation."The Russian ambassador also denied media reports claiming that the Indian military has been facing arms supply disruptions due to the situation in Ukraine. On Tuesday, a US State Department official claimed that Delhi is coming to "realize" that Russia is "no longer a reliable weapons supplier."“The S-400 missile system deliveries (from Russia to India) are going according to schedule and any delays in defense-related issues are not because of the Ukraine [crisis],” Alipov clarified.The Russian envoy said that Modi and Putin held a very comprehensive discussion on energy and fertilizer supplies during the last meeting in Samarkand. Alipov believes that India is going to “pursue its own interest in the situation” if the West imposes a price cap on Russian oil.The envoy also expressed support for India-China cooperation and said that Russia stands for developing an atmosphere of trust between the two neighbors.In Samarkand, Putin told the Indian prime minister that Russia would do its best “make it (the Ukraine crisis) stop as soon as possible.”On Tuesday, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, announced they would hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the current situation confirms that the people of Donbass want to be “masters of their own destiny.”

