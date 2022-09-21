https://sputniknews.com/20220921/lavrov-donbass-zaporozhye-and-kherson-regions-have-right-to-self-determination-under-un-charter-1101059193.html

Lavrov: Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions Have Right to Self-Determination Under UN Charter

Lavrov: Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions Have Right to Self-Determination Under UN Charter

The Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regional authorities announced on September 19 and 20 their intent to simultaneously hold referendums to... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T17:19+0000

2022-09-21T17:19+0000

2022-09-21T17:57+0000

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

russia

dpr

lpr

self-determination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101060368_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_886df3fe9443df8baab982016da2982f.jpg

The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions use their right to self-determination, which is codified in the UN Charter, when they announced their intention to join Russia, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated in an interview for Newsweek.The minister also reminded that Moscow earlier recognized DPR and LPR independence within the borders of the respective Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the former Ukrainian SSR.The two Donbass republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, earlier declared their intent to hold referendums, where they would ask the residents of territories whether they want their respective entities to join Russia. The referendums will be conducted over several days due to the continued shelling by Ukrainian forces.They will be held simultaneously in all four lands between September 23 and 27. The heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to adopt them into Russia as quickly as possible if residents vote affirmatively.

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/poll-over-90-of-people-in-dpr-and-lpr-support-republics-joining-russia-1101016098.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, dpr, lpr, self-determination