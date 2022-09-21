https://sputniknews.com/20220921/lavrov-donbass-zaporozhye-and-kherson-regions-have-right-to-self-determination-under-un-charter-1101059193.html
Lavrov: Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions Have Right to Self-Determination Under UN Charter
The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions use their right to self-determination, which is codified in the UN Charter, when they announced their intention to join Russia, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated in an interview for Newsweek.The minister also reminded that Moscow earlier recognized DPR and LPR independence within the borders of the respective Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the former Ukrainian SSR.The two Donbass republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, earlier declared their intent to hold referendums, where they would ask the residents of territories whether they want their respective entities to join Russia. The referendums will be conducted over several days due to the continued shelling by Ukrainian forces.They will be held simultaneously in all four lands between September 23 and 27. The heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to adopt them into Russia as quickly as possible if residents vote affirmatively.
The Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regional authorities announced on September 19 and 20 their intent to simultaneously hold referendums to join Russia. The voting is scheduled to take place between September 23 and 27.
The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions use their right to self-determination
, which is codified in the UN Charter, when they announced their intention to join Russia, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated in an interview for Newsweek.
"As for other Ukrainian territories liberated from the yoke of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime you mentioned, we proceed from the premise that their inhabitants have the right to independently determine their own destiny. We see the desire of people to be together with Russia, and therefore we shall treat their choice with respect. [the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions] are entitled to use the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter," Lavrov said.
The minister also reminded that Moscow earlier recognized DPR and LPR independence within the borders of the respective Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the former Ukrainian SSR.
The two Donbass republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, earlier declared their intent to hold referendums, where they would ask the residents of territories whether they want their respective entities to join Russia. The referendums will be conducted over several days due to the continued shelling by Ukrainian forces.
They will be held simultaneously in all four lands between September 23 and 27. The heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to adopt them into Russia as quickly as possible if residents vote affirmatively.