https://sputniknews.com/20220923/indias-rajasthan-state-chief-ashok-gehlot-ends-suspense-confirms-congress-president-bid-1101116882.html

India's Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot Ends Suspense, Confirms Congress President Bid

India's Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot Ends Suspense, Confirms Congress President Bid

Polls for Congress president are set to take place on October 17 and the results will be announced 48 hours later. Candidates can file their nominations for... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T09:39+0000

2022-09-23T09:39+0000

2022-09-23T09:39+0000

india

shashi tharoor

rahul gandhi

sonia gandhi

opposition

opposition

opposition party

polls

polls

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101119700_0:142:2883:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_9bd3e9214ae2473a1f75dc85ee8a5a74.jpg

Ending weeks of speculation, India's Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president.Gehlot is widely seen as the frontrunner to become the next Congress chief due to his proximity with the Gandhis, including current boss Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.He also revealed that no member of the Gandhi family would contest in the polls for the party's top post as former party head Rahul Gandhi declined to return for Congress president.Rahul Gandhi remained party chief from 2017 to 2019, before resigning after Congress suffered a drubbing in the 2019 national polls.At the time, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power with a thumping majority for the second time in a row, with 303 lawmakers, while Congress could only manage to secure victory in 52 seats. Other prominent names that are reportedly in the race for Congress president are Kerala parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, as well as former Madhya Pradesh state chiefs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.Meanwhile, there have been a few more additions to the list in recent days, with media reports suggesting that ex-state chiefs of Maharashtra and Karnataka, namely Prithviraj Chavan and Siddaramaiah, are also in the fray.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/as-rahul-gandhi-reportedly-not-in-fray-list-of-candidates-for-congress-chief-sees-dramatic-rise-1101093638.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

shashi tharoor, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, opposition, opposition, opposition party, polls, polls, elections, elections, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi