https://sputniknews.com/20220922/kerala-unit-of-indias-congress-snubs-shashi-tharoor-for-partys-presidential-polls-1101075429.html
Kerala Unit of India's Congress Snubs Shashi Tharoor for Party's Presidential Polls
Kerala Unit of India's Congress Snubs Shashi Tharoor for Party's Presidential Polls
Polls to elect a new chief of India's main opposition party are scheduled to take place on October 17. As per reports, there are three main contenders for the... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T11:02+0000
2022-09-22T11:02+0000
2022-09-22T11:02+0000
india
shashi tharoor
indian national congress
rahul gandhi
mp
party
opposition party
kerala
chief
politician
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:123:1921:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_66fe860053a6e67dda3c4f84006157fa.jpg
The date to file nominations for the election of a new Congress president may be around the corner, but parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, who is reportedly set to contest the polls, isn't finding any support from Congress members in his home state of Kerala. Tharoor is a member of parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. He has been a Congress MP since 2009.Despite his long association with the party and the state, members of Congress' Kerala unit have publicly stated their desire to see Rahul Gandhi's comeback as party chief.Moreover, Kodikunnil Suresh, the president of Congress in Kerala, has urged Tharoor not to contest these party elections.Another parliamentarian from the Chalakudy constituency of Kerala, Benny Behanan, reckons Tharoor will withdraw his candidature from the race."I don't think Shashi Tharoor will contest, and he will follow the decision of the party high command," he added.The comments of Congress' Kerala politicians came on a day when party veteran Digvijya Singh reportedly threw his hat in the ring.The election for Congress president will take place in mid-October and the results will be out after two days. Nominations for the post can be filed from September 24-30.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/shashi-tharoor-fumes-over-tucker-carlsons-claim-that-british-colonizers-left-entire-civilization-1100713624.html
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:0:1921:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_e7727c1588793df7d15f633485bf371e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
shashi tharoor, indian national congress, rahul gandhi, mp, party, opposition party, kerala, chief, politician
shashi tharoor, indian national congress, rahul gandhi, mp, party, opposition party, kerala, chief, politician
Kerala Unit of India's Congress Snubs Shashi Tharoor for Party's Presidential Polls
Polls to elect a new chief of India's main opposition party are scheduled to take place on October 17. As per reports, there are three main contenders for the post - Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh state chief Digvijaya Singh, and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor.
The date to file nominations for the election of a new Congress president may be around the corner, but parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, who is reportedly set to contest the polls, isn't finding any support from Congress members in his home state of Kerala.
Tharoor is a member of parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. He has been a Congress MP since 2009.
Despite his long association with the party and the state, members of Congress' Kerala unit have publicly stated their desire to see Rahul Gandhi's comeback as party chief
.
Moreover, Kodikunnil Suresh, the president of Congress in Kerala, has urged Tharoor not to contest these party elections.
"Shashi Tharoor should not contest. He is an international man. There should be a consensus candidate. We are still requesting Rahul Gandhi to become Congress president," Suresh told reporters on Thursday, referring to Tharoor's stint as the UN under-secretary before he became a Congress MP.
Another parliamentarian from the Chalakudy constituency of Kerala, Benny Behanan, reckons Tharoor will withdraw his candidature from the race.
"I don't think Shashi Tharoor will contest, and he will follow the decision of the party high command," he added.
The comments of Congress' Kerala politicians came on a day when party veteran Digvijya Singh reportedly threw his hat in the ring.
The election for Congress president will take place in mid-October and the results will be out after two days. Nominations for the post can be filed from September 24-30.