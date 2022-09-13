https://sputniknews.com/20220913/shashi-tharoor-fumes-over-tucker-carlsons-claim-that-british-colonizers-left-entire-civilization-1100713624.html

Shashi Tharoor Fumes Over Tucker Carlson's Claim That British Colonizers Left 'Entire Civilization'

Shashi Tharoor Fumes Over Tucker Carlson's Claim That British Colonizers Left 'Entire Civilization'

It is not the first time that the Indian parliamentarian and former UN diplomat, who is known for his debating skills, slammed pro-colonial remarks. In 2015...

Senior Congress politician Shashi Tharoor hit back at the US TV anchor's claim that independent India has not built a single structure "as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built” on Tuesday.The claim was made by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who hosts the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” political talk show, as he was comparing the situation left behind by the US in Afghanistan to the British colonial rule in India.However, his soliloquy did not sit well with the public, who dubbed his claims uneducated and racist.Indian politicians and historians have often accused the former British imperial government of degrading the subcontinent from one of the richest regions on earth to one of the poorest during the 200 years of colonial occupation, which ended in 1947. In 2015, Tharoor's Oxford University speech claimed that "Britain owes reparations to her former colonies" and that the UK's economy is financed by the "economic exploitation and deindustrialization of British India."Tharoor, a Congress parliamentarian, is well-known for his suave image and oratory and sarcastic speeches. He has also authored several books on the colonial era, including “An Era of Darkness” and “Inglorious Empire” to highlight the excesses of the British Empire.

