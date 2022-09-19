https://sputniknews.com/20220919/more-congress-units-pass-resolutions-in-support-of-naming-rahul-gandhi-as-party-chief---reports--1100966989.html

More Congress Units Pass Resolutions in Support of Naming Rahul Gandhi as Party Chief - Reports

India's main opposition party Congress has been without a chief since Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post in 2019, taking responsibility for its defeat to... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

The chorus supporting Rahul Gandhi returning to the role of Congress President grew on Monday after the Tamil Nadu and Bihar units of the party passed resolutions urging him to return to the top post, news agency ANI reported.The move of the state delegates of the party from Bihar and Tamil Nadu came within 48 hours of the Congress-controlled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh making a similar announcement on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.The election for the Congress President will take place on October 17th and the results will be announced two days later. The nominations for the post can be filed from September 24-30.Earlier on Sunday, Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Bagel told media that state delegates had passed a unanimous resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to "take over as the national party president again."Besides overwhelming support among various party units, senior Congress politicians, including Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, P. Chidambaran, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have continued to persuade him to become the party boss again. Rahul Gandhi, however, has remained non-committal to the prospect of returning to the post.

