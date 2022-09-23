https://sputniknews.com/20220923/blinken-tells-wang-at-un-that-maintaining-peace-across-taiwan-strait-absolutely-vitally-important-1101152463.html

Blinken Tells Wang at UN That Maintaining Peace Across Taiwan Strait ‘Absolutely, Vitally Important’



Amid the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister and... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to a Friday readout by the US State Department, Blinken and Wang “discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC [People’s Republic of China] relationship, especially during times of tension.”Tensions surrounding Taiwan have been building for years, ever since 2017, when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen came to power and then-US President Donald Trump rushed to support her pro-independence agenda. There has been a sharp increase in weapons sales to Taiwan, as well as US rhetoric about alleged Chinese “aggression” and the need to defend Taiwanese “democracy” against Chinese “authoritarianism.”However, they reached an acme last month when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) traveled to Taiwan to meet with Tsai and other Taiwanese leaders and to denounce China. The third-most powerful US politician, no one of Pelosi’s stature has visited the island since 1997.A day before his meeting with Blinken, Wang said at a New York event hosted by the Asia Society that Taiwan was the issue with the most potential to destroy US-China relations.“If the US handles Sino-US relations along a zero-sum game mentality and continues to use ‘political correctness’ to mislead its China policy, it will not only fail to solve its own problems, but will also bring Sino-US relations to conflict and confrontation,” Wang explained.The US established relations with China in 1979, switching its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government over to Beijing from the republican rump state on Taiwan, which is the last vestige of the government overthrown 30 years earlier by communist forces. Washington ended its formal relations with Taipei and acknowledged Beijing’s One-China Policy, but has maintained informal relations with Taiwan nonetheless.“I think we can all be pretty certain at this point that it was not a gaffe - four times in a row … [means] what’s happening is there are people in the administration who think that by demonstrating a greater willingness to defend Taiwan, that’ll help reestablish deterrence,” Oriana Skylar Mastro, center fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, told Politico on Monday.

