China to Take All Steps Necessary to Reach Reunification With Taiwan - White Book

China to Take All Steps Necessary to Reach Reunification With Taiwan - White Book

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to the provocations by instigators of Taiwan’s separatism in the event... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

The document titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era" was jointly prepared and published by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of China. Beijing regularly publishes white papers to clarify its policy on various pressing issues.China will not tolerate any interference in the Taiwan issue as it is an internal affair that affects its interests and the national sentiments of the Chinese people, according to the white book.The document specified that relevant measures will be directed against the separatist activity of the external forces and in no way against Taiwanese compatriots.The situation around Taiwan escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.

