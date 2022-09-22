https://sputniknews.com/20220922/who-will-be-subject-to-partial-mobilization-announced-by-president-putin--1101096733.html
Who Will be Subject to Partial Mobilization Announced by President Putin?
Who Will be Subject to Partial Mobilization Announced by President Putin?
During his address to the nation on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in order "to... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T16:33+0000
2022-09-22T16:33+0000
2022-09-22T16:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
military
mobilization
partial mobilization in russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101096019_0:0:1440:810_1920x0_80_0_0_a5948eca06bde50f56b01432900de2b7.png
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000km contact line and the liberated territories in Ukraine. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization pool of 25 million people who have served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.Who will be subject to the partial mobilization and who can get an exemption? Check out our infographic to find out.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101096019_180:0:1260:810_1920x0_80_0_0_fa9779a71edec03a2114bbf6d4001cc2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, military, инфографика, mobilization, partial mobilization in russia
russia, military, инфографика, mobilization, partial mobilization in russia
Who Will be Subject to Partial Mobilization Announced by President Putin?
During his address to the nation on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in order "to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity," as well as Donbass and the territories liberated during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization
was primarily needed to control the 1,000km contact line and the liberated territories in Ukraine. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization pool of 25 million people who have served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.
Who will be subject to the partial mobilization and who can get an exemption? Check out our infographic to find out.