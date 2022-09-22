https://sputniknews.com/20220922/who-will-be-subject-to-partial-mobilization-announced-by-president-putin--1101096733.html

Who Will be Subject to Partial Mobilization Announced by President Putin?

During his address to the nation on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in order "to... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000km contact line and the liberated territories in Ukraine. The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization pool of 25 million people who have served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.Who will be subject to the partial mobilization and who can get an exemption? Check out our infographic to find out.

