Putin: West's Goal is to Weaken, Disunite and Destroy Russia
Referendums on joining Russia will be held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in eastern Ukraine on September 23-27.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on a number of pressing issues related to the West's stance on Russia and Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. 'West Wants to Destroy Russia' Putin pointed out the West's current goal is to destroy Russia, as they say openly that they managed to make the USSR collapse and now it's time for Russia. According to him, such plans have been hatched in the West for a long time, as they encouraged gangs of international terrorists in the Caucasus, promoted the NATO offensive infrastructure close to the Russian borders and made total Russophobia their weapon. Russian Forces Act 'Competently' in Ukraine Touching upon Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Putin said that Russian forces are acting competently, liberating the territory step by step. He noted that the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) had already been almost completely cleared of neo-Nazis, and that fighting in in the Donetsk People's Republic is underway."The Kiev occupation regime created a deeply echeloned line of long-term fortifications. Directly assaulting them would have resulted in heavy losses, which is why our units, as well as those of the Donbass republics act competently and use military in order to protect personnel. They step by step liberate Donetsk land, clearing cities and towns from neo-Nazis, and help people whom the Kiev regime has turned into hostages and a human shield", Putin said.He stressed that the main goal of the Russian special operation in Ukraine remains liberation of Donbass.
Putin: West's Goal is to Weaken, Disunite and Destroy Russia
06:05 GMT 21.09.2022
Referendums on joining Russia will be held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in eastern Ukraine on September 23-27.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on a number of pressing issues related to the West's stance on Russia and Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
'West Wants to Destroy Russia'
Putin pointed out the West’s current goal is to destroy Russia, as they say openly that they managed to make the USSR collapse and now it’s time for Russia.
“The purpose of this West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country. They are already directly saying that in 1991 they were able to split the Soviet Union, and now the time has come for Russia itself, and that it should disintegrate into many mortally warring regions and regions,” the Russian president stressed.
According to him, such plans have been hatched in the West for a long time, as they encouraged gangs of international terrorists in the Caucasus, promoted the NATO offensive infrastructure close to the Russian borders and made total Russophobia their weapon.
Russian Forces Act 'Competently' in Ukraine
Touching upon Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Putin said that Russian forces are acting competently, liberating the territory step by step.
He noted that the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) had already been almost completely cleared of neo-Nazis, and that fighting in in the Donetsk People's Republic is underway.
“The Kiev occupation regime created a deeply echeloned line of long-term fortifications. Directly assaulting them would have resulted in heavy losses, which is why our units, as well as those of the Donbass republics act competently and use military in order to protect personnel. They step by step liberate Donetsk land, clearing cities and towns from neo-Nazis, and help people whom the Kiev regime has turned into hostages and a human shield”, Putin said.
He stressed that the main goal of the Russian special operation in Ukraine remains liberation of Donbass.