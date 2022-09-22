https://sputniknews.com/20220922/erdogan-says-may-hold-phone-call-with-biden-to-discuss-f-16-deal-1101100858.html

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he will probably have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe...

"Currently, we are interested in purchasing F-16 aircraft. We previously held positive talks with Biden on this issue. I also held several meetings here with Republican senators. Our [Defense] Minister Hulusi Akar is also negotiating with his [US] counterpart. The atmosphere is developing in a positive direction. We hope that this positive atmosphere will continue. Of course, we did not have the opportunity to have a wide meeting with Biden. Later, perhaps, we will have the opportunity to discuss these issues within the framework of telephone diplomacy," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster A Haber.In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Last year, Erdogan announced that the US suggested that Turkey procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s.The US Congress has yet to approve the deal while the US State Department is lobbying for it, saying that it will "serve Washington's interests." On the other hand, US' ally Greece has been insisting that Washington drops the deal with Turkey.

