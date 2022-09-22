International
Erdogan Says May Hold Phone Call With Biden to Discuss F-16 Deal
Erdogan Says May Hold Phone Call With Biden to Discuss F-16 Deal
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he will probably have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to discuss the purchase of F-16 fighter jets by Ankara.
"Currently, we are interested in purchasing F-16 aircraft. We previously held positive talks with Biden on this issue. I also held several meetings here with Republican senators. Our [Defense] Minister Hulusi Akar is also negotiating with his [US] counterpart. The atmosphere is developing in a positive direction. We hope that this positive atmosphere will continue. Of course, we did not have the opportunity to have a wide meeting with Biden. Later, perhaps, we will have the opportunity to discuss these issues within the framework of telephone diplomacy," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster A Haber.In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Last year, Erdogan announced that the US suggested that Turkey procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s.The US Congress has yet to approve the deal while the US State Department is lobbying for it, saying that it will "serve Washington's interests." On the other hand, US' ally Greece has been insisting that Washington drops the deal with Turkey.
Erdogan Says May Hold Phone Call With Biden to Discuss F-16 Deal

17:24 GMT 22.09.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he will probably have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to discuss the purchase of F-16 fighter jets by Ankara.
"Currently, we are interested in purchasing F-16 aircraft. We previously held positive talks with Biden on this issue. I also held several meetings here with Republican senators. Our [Defense] Minister Hulusi Akar is also negotiating with his [US] counterpart. The atmosphere is developing in a positive direction. We hope that this positive atmosphere will continue. Of course, we did not have the opportunity to have a wide meeting with Biden. Later, perhaps, we will have the opportunity to discuss these issues within the framework of telephone diplomacy," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster A Haber.
In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Last year, Erdogan announced that the US suggested that Turkey procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s.
A Greek F-16 fighter jet lands at the Andravida air base, about 279 kilometres (174 miles) southwest of Athens, Friday, April 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
Greece Accuses Turkey of Distorting Facts in F-16 Jet Tracking Case
29 August, 20:05 GMT
The US Congress has yet to approve the deal while the US State Department is lobbying for it, saying that it will "serve Washington's interests." On the other hand, US' ally Greece has been insisting that Washington drops the deal with Turkey.
