https://sputniknews.com/20220829/greece-accuses-turkey-of-distorting-facts-in-f-16-jet-tracking-case-1100137956.html

Greece Accuses Turkey of Distorting Facts in F-16 Jet Tracking Case

Greece Accuses Turkey of Distorting Facts in F-16 Jet Tracking Case

ATHENS, (Sputnik) - Turkey has been distorting reality and spreading false facts when accusing Greece of targeting its military aviation, Greek government... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T20:05+0000

2022-08-29T20:05+0000

2022-08-29T20:05+0000

turkey

greece

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_aca3fe9349237065417294baa49cbcfb.jpg

CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighters of the Turkish air forces performing a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island on August 23. Turkish media reported that "despite these hostile actions, the planes fulfilled their planned tasks and safely returned to their bases." Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry categorically denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkey's F-16s, describing the statements as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude towards Greece.He stressed that Greece has always respected its obligations within NATO and has always complied with international treaties and laws, remaining a factor of stability and peace in both the Aegean and the Mediterranean.The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.

turkey

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, greece, military & intelligence