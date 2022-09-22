International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/confirmed-ebola-cases-in-uganda-rise-to-seven-1101100992.html
Confirmed Ebola Cases in Uganda Rise to Seven
Confirmed Ebola Cases in Uganda Rise to Seven
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola cases, including one death, since the outbreak of the infection in the country's central municipality of... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T17:33+0000
2022-09-22T17:33+0000
africa
uganda
ebola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101101305_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b3e7e4d0653f3cbceddc73a353377c.jpg
On Tuesday, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain."As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death, but also we have seven probable cases that died before the confirmation of the outbreak," Bbosa told the Africa Online Briefing of the World Health Organization (WHO).In addition, the Ugandan authorities have listed up to 11 Ebola-related contacts so far and are currently trying to trace down up to 43 contacts, the Ebola incident commander said."The epidemic appears to have started around the beginning of September, when people started dying in the small village in the Sub County called Madudu," Bbosa added.The Ebola incident commander said that Uganda's government was taking all necessary measures to protect the population and health workers, though Ebola cases were still expected to increase in the country in the near future.Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/uganda-declares-ebola-outbreak-after-one-death-1100997332.html
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101101305_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61a50215c4bbc561c85a5a03e5a6c64d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uganda, ebola
uganda, ebola

Confirmed Ebola Cases in Uganda Rise to Seven

17:33 GMT 22.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANIA health worker puts on protective gears as he prepares to screen travellers at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in the Uganda's border town of Mpondwe as they cross over from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019.
A health worker puts on protective gears as he prepares to screen travellers at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in the Uganda's border town of Mpondwe as they cross over from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANI
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola cases, including one death, since the outbreak of the infection in the country's central municipality of Mubende, with seven more cases being investigated as suspected Ebola-related fatalities, Dr. Kyobe Henry Bbosa, the Ebola incident commander at the Ugandan Health Ministry, said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.
"As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death, but also we have seven probable cases that died before the confirmation of the outbreak," Bbosa told the Africa Online Briefing of the World Health Organization (WHO).
In addition, the Ugandan authorities have listed up to 11 Ebola-related contacts so far and are currently trying to trace down up to 43 contacts, the Ebola incident commander said.
"The epidemic appears to have started around the beginning of September, when people started dying in the small village in the Sub County called Madudu," Bbosa added.
The Ebola incident commander said that Uganda's government was taking all necessary measures to protect the population and health workers, though Ebola cases were still expected to increase in the country in the near future.
Ebola virus under the microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Africa
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After One Death
20 September, 08:16 GMT
Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала