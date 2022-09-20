International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/uganda-declares-ebola-outbreak-after-one-death-1100997332.html
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After One Death
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After One Death
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ugandan authorities have announced the Ebola outbreak in the country's central municipality of Mubende after an infected 24-year old... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T08:16+0000
2022-09-20T08:16+0000
africa
ebola outbreak
ebola
ebola virus disease (evd)
uganda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101319/35/1013193559_0:145:2560:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_70e470d74a2abdc42b958a6684de3913.jpg
The testing results confirmed that the patient had been infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain, it added.Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101319/35/1013193559_0:0:2560:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_f98046159e9c3b30d36cea06be507fa2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ebola outbreak, ebola, ebola virus disease (evd), uganda
ebola outbreak, ebola, ebola virus disease (evd), uganda

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After One Death

08:16 GMT 20.09.2022
© NIAIDEbola virus under the microscope
Ebola virus under the microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
© NIAID
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ugandan authorities have announced the Ebola outbreak in the country's central municipality of Mubende after an infected 24-year old national died, the Ugandan health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Mubende District, Uganda. The confirmed case is a 24 year old male a resident Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed," the ministry tweeted.

The testing results confirmed that the patient had been infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain, it added.
Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала