Putin: West's Goal is to Weaken, Disunite and Destroy Russia
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
The Donbass republics as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have announced their intention to hold referendums on joining Russia. The vote is scheduled for... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098004485_0:93:3229:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_248374278d3d35e7612b7a12c8358418.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation on September 20.The president's speech comes amid plans by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to hold referendums on joining Russia. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has stressed that the vote, which is set for September 23-27, cannot be delayed due to continued bombardments of the civilian population by the Kiev regime, which uses NATO-supplied weapons. DPR leader Denis Pushilin, for his part, pointed out that the DPR joining Russia will restore "historical justice."Putin recognized the DPR and LPR's independence on February 21, 2022, three days before the launch of the special military operation to protect the Donbass population, "who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia

06:31 GMT 21.09.2022
The Donbass republics as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have announced their intention to hold referendums on joining Russia. The vote is scheduled for September 23-27.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation on September 20.
The president's speech comes amid plans by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to hold referendums on joining Russia. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has stressed that the vote, which is set for September 23-27, cannot be delayed due to continued bombardments of the civilian population by the Kiev regime, which uses NATO-supplied weapons. DPR leader Denis Pushilin, for his part, pointed out that the DPR joining Russia will restore "historical justice."
Putin recognized the DPR and LPR's independence on February 21, 2022, three days before the launch of the special military operation to protect the Donbass population, "who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
