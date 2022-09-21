https://sputniknews.com/20220921/putin-addresses-upcoming-referendums-in-donbass-republics-kherson--zaporozhye-to-join-russia-1101018403.html
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
The Donbass republics as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have announced their intention to hold referendums on joining Russia. The vote is scheduled for... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T06:31+0000
2022-09-21T06:31+0000
2022-09-21T06:31+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098004485_0:93:3229:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_248374278d3d35e7612b7a12c8358418.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation on September 20.The president's speech comes amid plans by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to hold referendums on joining Russia. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has stressed that the vote, which is set for September 23-27, cannot be delayed due to continued bombardments of the civilian population by the Kiev regime, which uses NATO-supplied weapons. DPR leader Denis Pushilin, for his part, pointed out that the DPR joining Russia will restore "historical justice."Putin recognized the DPR and LPR's independence on February 21, 2022, three days before the launch of the special military operation to protect the Donbass population, "who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098004485_498:0:3229:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1caef3d742a08d2d067fbd35b29a1fd0.jpg
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
2022-09-21T06:31+0000
true
PT16M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, видео
russia, vladimir putin, видео
Putin Addresses Upcoming Referendums in Donbass Republics, Kherson & Zaporozhye to Join Russia
The Donbass republics as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have announced their intention to hold referendums on joining Russia. The vote is scheduled for September 23-27.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation on September 20.
The president's speech comes amid plans by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to hold referendums
on joining Russia. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik
has stressed that the vote, which is set for September 23-27, cannot be delayed due to continued bombardments of the civilian population by the Kiev regime, which uses NATO-supplied weapons. DPR leader Denis Pushilin, for his part, pointed out that the DPR joining Russia will restore "historical justice."
Putin recognized the DPR and LPR's independence on February 21, 2022, three days before the launch of the special military operation to protect the Donbass population, "who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime
for eight years."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.