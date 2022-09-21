https://sputniknews.com/20220921/no-difference-trump-era-trade-war-with-china-continues-under-biden-1101025226.html
No Difference: Trump-Era Trade War with China Continues Under Biden
No Difference: Trump-Era Trade War with China Continues Under Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-variety of topics including the ongoing rift between the US and China... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T08:27+0000
2022-09-21T08:27+0000
2022-09-21T08:27+0000
fault lines
us
radio
brazil
china
taiwan
hunter biden
radio sputnik
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101025079_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5341fee03f8ee0ca370674b686fc8e87.png
No difference: Trump-era trade war with China continues under Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-variety of topics including the ongoing rift between the U.S. and China regarding Taiwan.
Camila Escalante - journalist, correspondent and communist reporting in Latin AmericaKJ Noh - journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific regionIn the first hour, our hosts discussed domestic topics such as the Hunter Biden scandal that is being pushed under the rug - why was the secret service involved in something Biden related when Joe Biden wasn't even in office?In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the Brazilian elections and what she's seeing there on the ground. Camila has been covering the elections from Brazil for months and explains to us the difference of each platform and what we can expect on October 2nd.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to KJ Noh to discuss the US relationship with China after Joe Biden stated the US will defend Taiwan with military action. After the interview, Biden officials backtracked on that statement and said the US respects the 'One China' principle. So which is it?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101025079_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0d80095b48326c02c4708f51996fb4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, radio, brazil, china, taiwan, hunter biden, аудио, radio sputnik, joe biden
us, radio, brazil, china, taiwan, hunter biden, аудио, radio sputnik, joe biden
No Difference: Trump-Era Trade War with China Continues Under Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-variety of topics including the ongoing rift between the US and China regarding Taiwan.
Camila Escalante - journalist, correspondent and communist reporting in Latin America
KJ Noh - journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region
In the first hour, our hosts discussed domestic topics such as the Hunter Biden scandal that is being pushed under the rug - why was the secret service involved in something Biden related when Joe Biden wasn't even in office?
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the Brazilian elections and what she's seeing there on the ground. Camila has been covering the elections from Brazil for months and explains to us the difference of each platform and what we can expect on October 2nd.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to KJ Noh to discuss the US relationship with China after Joe Biden stated the US will defend Taiwan with military action. After the interview, Biden officials backtracked on that statement and said the US respects the 'One China' principle. So which is it?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik