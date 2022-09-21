https://sputniknews.com/20220921/no-difference-trump-era-trade-war-with-china-continues-under-biden-1101025226.html

No Difference: Trump-Era Trade War with China Continues Under Biden

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-variety of topics including the ongoing rift between the US and China...

No difference: Trump-era trade war with China continues under Biden On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a wide-variety of topics including the ongoing rift between the U.S. and China regarding Taiwan.

Camila Escalante - journalist, correspondent and communist reporting in Latin AmericaKJ Noh - journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific regionIn the first hour, our hosts discussed domestic topics such as the Hunter Biden scandal that is being pushed under the rug - why was the secret service involved in something Biden related when Joe Biden wasn't even in office?In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the Brazilian elections and what she's seeing there on the ground. Camila has been covering the elections from Brazil for months and explains to us the difference of each platform and what we can expect on October 2nd.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to KJ Noh to discuss the US relationship with China after Joe Biden stated the US will defend Taiwan with military action. After the interview, Biden officials backtracked on that statement and said the US respects the 'One China' principle. So which is it?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

