US General Says Ukraine Won't Receive F-16 Fighter Jets Anytime Soon

The Biden administration has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Ukraine so far, including HIMARS, drones and armored vehicles. Moscow... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

US Air Forces in Europe and Africa Commander General James Hecker has stated that Ukraine will not receive F-16 multi-role fighters in the near future.Speaking at the annual Air Force Association conference, Hecker said that the warplanes would not arrive in Ukraine for two to three years after any political decision was made to send them, due to training and logistical issues.The F-16 jet, which made its maiden flight back in 1974, is no longer being purchased by the US Air Force, even though improved versions are being built by Lockheed Martin for export.Hecker’s remarks come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that he was authorizing Washington’s “twenty-first drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021."A number of US media outlets, including CNN and CBS News, meanwhile reported that billions of dollars of military aid that the US is sending to Ukraine does not always make it to the front lines. CNN cited unnamed sources as admitting earlier this year that there is a grave risk of American weaponry ending up in the hands of criminal and terrorist groups.Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to a resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek in April that Western countries “directly” take part in Ukraine hostilities by "pumping" Kiev with weapons and ammunition, something that he said “provokes further bloodshed.”Antonov warned that any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, carried out through the territory of Ukraine, would be seen as a "legitimate military target" for the Russian armed forces.Russia launched a special operation to "demilitarize and de-­Nazify" Ukraine on February 24th following requests from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev. Western countries responded by slapping packages of sanctions on Moscow and intensifying their military aid to Kiev.

