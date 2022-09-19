https://sputniknews.com/20220919/video-pilot-dead-after-single-engine-plane-crashes-in-flames-at-nevada-reno-air-races-1100941123.html
Video: Pilot Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Flames at Nevada Reno Air Races
Video: Pilot Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Flames at Nevada Reno Air Races
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Aero L-29 Delfn crashed behind a residential area in Reno at about 3:45 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration reportedly said. The reason for the fatal crash is unknown at the moment.
During the Reno Air Races in the US state of Nevada on Sunday, a pilot was killed when the aircraft crashed and caught fire.
All other pilots were forced to land after the third lap of the Jet Gold Race due to a "fatal accident," according to race director Fred Telling, quoted by the local media outlet.
The pilot was the only victim of the accident. The pilot's identity has not yet been revealed.
The horrifying incident was caught on camera during the races' live webcast on YouTube, where it was visible that the jet crashed and burst into flames.
The event was halted by race officials shouting: "red flag, red flag."
The incident reportedly occurred close to a pylon used to define the flight path.
After 4 p.m. local time, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted
that it was responding to the crash, which it had discovered about two miles north of the racetrack at 13945 Red Rock Road, subsequently confirming one victim of the crash.
The jet plane model, which was initially created for military training, crashed on the third lap in the final or "gold" race for the jet class.
The host organization and the "September family," which consists of pilots and event attendees, expressed their "sympathies to the pilot's family and friends," according to NBC News.
The yearly event, which is being hosted this year at Reno-Stead Airport and is called the 2022 National Championship Air Races and Air Show, has included competitive classes for biplanes, vintage World War II fighters, and jets, as well as displays of both historic and modern military aircraft.