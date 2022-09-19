https://sputniknews.com/20220919/punjab-state-chief-in-hot-water-following-reports-he-was-drunk-on-german-flight-1100957720.html

Punjab State Chief in Hot Water Following Reports He Was Drunk on German Flight

Punjab State Chief in Hot Water Following Reports He Was Drunk on German Flight

The chief has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. First, carmaker BMW dismissed his claim that the company was setting up a manufacturing plant... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

Key opposition leader and chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at India's Punjab State Chief Bhagwant Mann after several media outlets claimed the latter was booted off a Lufthansa flight in Frankfurt while intoxicated.Meanwhile, The Hindu daily reported that Mann was on an eight-day visit to Germany to explore investment opportunities for his state in the European country. The Punjab chief was earlier scheduled to return to Delhi on Sunday but departure from the Frankfurt airport was delayed due to "health reasons".Mann's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted the accusations, accusing the opposition of playing "dirty tricks" to "deframe" the state chief, while he is "working hard to get investment in Punjab."

