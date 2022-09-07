https://sputniknews.com/20220907/justice-minister-slams-aap-politician-for-pursuing-nationwide-ambitions-while-failing-in-punjab-1100471711.html
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and India's federally governing BJP have taken multiple potshots at each other in recent weeks.
Federal Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has blasted Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the AAP supremo's launch of a nationwide campaign dubbed "Make India Number 1."
Justice Minister Slams AAP Politician For Pursuing Nationwide Ambitions While Failing in Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and India's federally governing BJP have taken multiple potshots at each other in recent weeks. The criticism came after several media outlets, including The Indian Express, reported that Punjab's AAP government had failed to provide wages to its staff for August.
Federal Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has blasted Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal
ahead of the AAP supremo's launch of a nationwide campaign dubbed "Make India Number 1."
"A. Kejriwal wants to make India World No.1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year? Delhi is [the] National Capital, and the per capita income [there] is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!" Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this month, the bureaucrat-turned-politician launched the much publicized "Make India Number 1" campaign, through which he plans to connect with people across the nation and share his five-point vision for the country with them.
As per his plan, through his campaign he wants to share his ideas of providing free education, employment, healthcare, and safety for women, and offer a fair price to farmers for their crops.
Kejriwal has been eyeing a national role ever since his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Punjab polls last year and his latest campaign is part of his plan to expand his party's base beyond Punjab and Delhi.
In recent weeks, Kejriwal and his party's top leaders have campaigned vigorously in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, two states going to the polls later this year.