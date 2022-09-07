https://sputniknews.com/20220907/justice-minister-slams-aap-politician-for-pursuing-nationwide-ambitions-while-failing-in-punjab-1100471711.html

Justice Minister Slams AAP Politician For Pursuing Nationwide Ambitions While Failing in Punjab

Justice Minister Slams AAP Politician For Pursuing Nationwide Ambitions While Failing in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and India's federally governing BJP have taken multiple potshots at each other in recent weeks. The criticism came... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T13:54+0000

2022-09-07T13:54+0000

2022-09-07T13:54+0000

india

arvind kejriwal

aam aadmi party

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

punjab

delhi

government

government

campaign

campaign

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100499036_0:39:2855:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_e9adab7976c50e9b2210654e0b86f28e.jpg

Federal Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has blasted Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the AAP supremo's launch of a nationwide campaign dubbed "Make India Number 1."Earlier this month, the bureaucrat-turned-politician launched the much publicized "Make India Number 1" campaign, through which he plans to connect with people across the nation and share his five-point vision for the country with them.As per his plan, through his campaign he wants to share his ideas of providing free education, employment, healthcare, and safety for women, and offer a fair price to farmers for their crops.In recent weeks, Kejriwal and his party's top leaders have campaigned vigorously in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, two states going to the polls later this year.

punjab

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), punjab, delhi, government, government, campaign, campaign