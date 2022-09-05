https://sputniknews.com/20220905/liquor-policy-row-bjp-releases-video-allegedly-showing-opposition-politician-receiving-kickback-1100394430.html

Liquor Policy Row: BJP Releases Video Allegedly Showing Opposition Politician Receiving Kickback

Liquor Policy Row: BJP Releases Video Allegedly Showing Opposition Politician Receiving Kickback

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in hot water over the now-rolled back liquor policy which had been introduced in November 2021. The BJP suspected... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T13:23+0000

2022-09-05T13:23+0000

2022-09-05T13:38+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

aam aadmi party

arvind kejriwal

politics

politics

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100397803_0:154:2840:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_16037d6aed35c37a7427f9775c0b33a7.jpg

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main Opposition party in Delhi, on Monday released footage that could cast a shadow on the city's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and primarily Delhi Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia.Sharing the sting video via its official Twitter account, the BJP's Delhi unit said that Sisodia received kickbacks for issuing liquor licenses under the policy. What's more, the whistleblower responsible for exposing the alleged bribery is rumored to be the father of Sunny Marwah, one of those accused in the corruption case.BJP spokesman Sambit Patra later commented that the son of the man in the video had handed over cash to Sisodia.Slammig Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia, Patra said: “When Kejriwal came to power, he had asked people to do sting operation against any corruption, send the recording to him and he will show the truth. Today, through this press conference we have shown the truth of master of sting operation Arvind Kejriwal.”Questioning the veracity of the video, Sisodia resplied to the accusations: "They stood on the road, sat someone in a car, and asked them some question. Is it a sting?"Delhi's Deputy State Chief also accused BJP of trying to stop the Delhi government from promoting the public welfare."Every time they level allegations, they are not able to give the exact amount of money involved in it. They even got the (federal probe agency) CBI to file an FIR (First Information Report), and tried to drag my name in legitimate dealings between two companies, that too by just quoting sources," he said.The CBI conducted raids at 31 locations including Sisodia’s residence in August. Since then, both the parties have been engaged in a political slugfest as days after the raids were conducted, Sisodia claimed that a BJP politician had sent him a message saying that all cases against him would be closed if he crossed over to their side.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics