Opposition Rips Into Punjab State Chief After BMW Calls Out His 'Lie' on Manufacturing Plant

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently in power in India's northern state of Punjab with Bhagwant Mann as the government head. The party swept the polls in... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

The opposition parties in India's Punjab have strongly criticized State Chief Bhagwant Mann for telling "lies" over BMW company setting up a manufacturing plant in the state.Two key figures Partap Bajwa and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) respectively targetted State Chief Mann through social media. The Congress politician demanded that Mann clear the air on the issue. "BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister (State Chief) Bhagwant Mann. Can the CM (State Chief) clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state," Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly and Congress politician, said on Twitter. Badal and Bajwa's attack on Mann came after the ​BMW Group said in a statement on Wednesday that it wasn't planning to set up an auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab.Earlier, Punjab government had announced that the German automaker had agreed to expand its manufacturing operations in its state.

