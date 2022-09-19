International
BREAKING: LPR Civic Chamber Calls to Immediately Hold Referendum to Make Lugansk Part of Russia
'Little Fascist!' Trans Rights Activist Newspaper Editor Shouts at Baby — Video
A newspaper editor has been recorded shouting at a baby at a feminist rally in the British seaside town of Brighton.Carly-May Kavanagh, the editor-in-chief of The Brighton Seagull and an advisor to Brighton Kemptown Labour MP, was filmed along with a friend abusing a man and his baby who had come to support the Let Women Speak rally in the city on Sunday."You think that's a good idea, do you? To raise a child who believes in filth?" said the other woman — identified by social media users as Kavanagh — who repeated the "fascist" insult. "To raise a child who doesn't accept trans people? It's 2022 — you're disgusting!" she shouted, before jabbing her finger aggressively at the child.Kavanagh later complained in a tweet that she had inhaled smoke from a smoke bomb — which others present at the event said was thrown by fellow trans-rights activists who had come to stage a counter-protest against the feminists.The black-clad and masked counter protesters scuffled with police as they moved in to make arrests.Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling denounced the counter-protesters in a tweet, pointing out the irony that the "Be Kind brigade" were "howling abuse at lesbians for not doing dick."Feminist artist Birdy Rose, who was at the rally with other well-known 'gender-critical' feminists, tweeted that "baby bully" Kavanagh was one of those responsible for having her "cancelled" and had sent her online abuse.Brighton, in East Sussex on the southern English coast, is known as a mecca for the LGBT community. It is also the venue for many political party and trade union conferences every year, especially of the opposition Labour Party.The city is a political outlier in Conservative Sussex, electing several two Labour MPs — both openly gay men — and the Green Party's sole MP Caroline Lucas.But the UK's only transgender MP is Jamie Wallace, the Conservative member for Bridgend, who was given a fine and a driving ban in July for an incident last November, when he crashed his Mercedes into a wall and then fled the scene in a miniskirt and high heels.
© Flickr / Ted Eytan
Trans rights activists frequently denounce as 'TERFs' — trans-exclusionary radical feminists — women who oppose granting biological males access to women-only spaces on the basis of self-identification alone, as well as allowing transgender people to compete in women's sport.
A newspaper editor has been recorded shouting at a baby at a feminist rally in the British seaside town of Brighton.
Carly-May Kavanagh, the editor-in-chief of The Brighton Seagull and an advisor to Brighton Kemptown Labour MP, was filmed along with a friend abusing a man and his baby who had come to support the Let Women Speak rally in the city on Sunday.
"Oh, you're raising a little fascist as well," one woman sneered. "You're not a feminist, you're a fascist. I feel so sorry for your father."
"You think that's a good idea, do you? To raise a child who believes in filth?" said the other woman — identified by social media users as Kavanagh — who repeated the "fascist" insult. "To raise a child who doesn't accept trans people? It's 2022 — you're disgusting!" she shouted, before jabbing her finger aggressively at the child.
Kavanagh later complained in a tweet that she had inhaled smoke from a smoke bomb — which others present at the event said was thrown by fellow trans-rights activists who had come to stage a counter-protest against the feminists.
The black-clad and masked counter protesters scuffled with police as they moved in to make arrests.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling denounced the counter-protesters in a tweet, pointing out the irony that the "Be Kind brigade" were "howling abuse at lesbians for not doing dick."
Feminist artist Birdy Rose, who was at the rally with other well-known 'gender-critical' feminists, tweeted that "baby bully" Kavanagh was one of those responsible for having her "cancelled" and had sent her online abuse.
Brighton, in East Sussex on the southern English coast, is known as a mecca for the LGBT community. It is also the venue for many political party and trade union conferences every year, especially of the opposition Labour Party.
The city is a political outlier in Conservative Sussex, electing several two Labour MPs — both openly gay men — and the Green Party's sole MP Caroline Lucas.
But the UK's only transgender MP is Jamie Wallace, the Conservative member for Bridgend, who was given a fine and a driving ban in July for an incident last November, when he crashed his Mercedes into a wall and then fled the scene in a miniskirt and high heels.
