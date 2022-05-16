https://sputniknews.com/20220516/she-never-dropped-her-flag-jkrowling-praises-feminist-standing-up-against-trans-activists-1095538542.html

'She Never Dropped Her Flag': J.K.Rowling Praises Feminist Standing Up Against Trans Activists

'She Never Dropped Her Flag': J.K.Rowling Praises Feminist Standing Up Against Trans Activists

On Sunday, a group of trans rights activists held a protest in Manchester's St Peter Square near the statue of Emmeline Pankhurst, dubbing their demonstration... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T10:21+0000

2022-05-16T10:21+0000

2022-05-16T10:21+0000

j.k. rowling

trans rights

women's rights

uk

feminism

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538844_37:0:1436:787_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ce9c0b9b97c9925d5e94a8940b8109.jpg

On the heels of the Sunday squabble between activists standing up for women's rights and those supporting trans rights, author J.K.Rowling has weighed in on a viral incident that took place during the protest involving a feminist being "manhandled" by pro-trans protesters.The writer shared a video where the feminist is being pressured by trans activists, dressed in all black with their faces covered with masks. The incident unfolded near a statue of Emmeline Pankhurst - an iconic figure in the UK Suffragette movement.According to The Daily Mail, the two groups clashed after pro-trans activists disrupted the campaign group Standing For Women (SFW) speaking event. The women's rights activists said they were there to reclaim "a part of Manchester for women's voices".The video of the incident reveals that masked pro-trans activists called the feminist protester a "fascist" and a "Nazi". Machester Trans Rise Up, the group behind the "protest against transphobic gathering", claimed victory on social media, praising their supporters for "claiming the space for the entire time".J.K.Rowling has recently been subject to controversy regarding her stance on trans rights. A couple of years ago, she mocked an article for using the word "people who menstruate" instead of "women", then followed up with more statements on the matter that were deemed controversial by many people, including the stars of the movie adaptation of her iconic Harry Potter franchise. The author says that she "knows and loves" trans people, but insists that trans rights should not violate women's rights. Particularly, Rowling campaigned for safe spaces for women where access for biological men would not be allowed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

j.k. rowling, trans rights, women's rights, uk, feminism, viral