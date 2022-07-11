https://sputniknews.com/20220711/trans-tory-mp-banned-from-driving-after-fleeing-crash-in-miniskirt-and-high-heels-1097196392.html

Trans Tory MP Banned From Driving After Fleeing Crash in Miniskirt and High Heels

Trans Tory MP Banned From Driving After Fleeing Crash in Miniskirt and High Heels

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis came out as transgender in March this year, receiving copious praise from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leaders for... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T16:47+0000

2022-07-11T16:47+0000

2022-07-11T16:47+0000

british conservative party

wales

transsexual

driving license

car crash

united kingdom

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097196610_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a326ef9aca70e79b2ec2cac7ab9241d3.jpg

The UK's first openly transsexual MP has been fined and banned from driving over the car crash incident that led to him coming out.Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in South Wales, fled the scene of the accident dressed in a leather or PVC miniskirt, tights and high heels, later claiming he feared he would be raped if found that way.He received a six-month driving ban and a fine of £2,500 on Monday after he was found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.The MP claimed he was driving "relatively slow" along Church Road in the village of Llanblethian, east of Bridgend, in the small hours of November 28 when he saw a cat in the road and "instinctively" swerved, hitting a lamp-post.Prosecutor Carina Hughes said two neighbours, Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb, heard the crash and went to investigate.When he asked Wallis if he was all right, the MP replied: "I'm sorting it. I'm sorting it." When Watson said he was going to call the police, Wallis began walking away from the scene and making phone calls. He claimed he was being "accosted" in one phone conversation, and was then picked up by someone driving a Land Rover Discovery.Police Sergeant Gareth Handy he went to Wallis' family home later that night, describing the address as "absolutely colossal". The sergeant said he forced his way into the "mansion" out of concern for the MP's well-being, where he found him naked in bed wearing women's make-up.The officer said he found the miniskirt and necklace by Wallis' bed and took them as evidence. He gave the a "modesty blanket" and placed him under arrest at 7.21 am.In his defence, Wallis told the court that he fled the scene because he feared a repeat of an earlier incident at his London home when he claims he was raped after wearing a similar outfit in public. He said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the alleged rape.He said that on the night of his accident he decided to don the clothes "he felt most comfortable in" before making a late-nigh visit to the home of his estranged wife.Wallis came out as transgender in March this year following the incidents, receiving copious praise from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leaders for doing so. Since then, the MP has continued to use his birth name and male pronouns and to dress as a man.

https://sputniknews.com/20220620/uk-pm-and-sport-minister-back-ban-on-trans-swimmers-in-womens-events--1096496831.html

wales

united kingdom

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

british conservative party, wales, transsexual, driving license, car crash, united kingdom, great britain