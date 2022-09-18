https://sputniknews.com/20220918/ukrainian-reps-turn-unsc-speeches-into-cheap-scandalous-talk-shows-russian-diplomat-says-1100919965.html

Ukrainian Reps Turn UNSC Speeches Into 'Cheap, Scandalous Talk Shows', Russian Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The behavior of Ukrainian representative in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is openly resented on the sidelines of the Organization, which... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

Western countries do not allow themselves to criticize Kiev and its UN envoy, the diplomat noted.The diplomat noted that on the sidelines of the UN, more and more countries are openly outraged by this situation, they directly say that the manner of behavior of the Ukrainian permanent representative harms the image of his country.Pressure on the UN Chief Polyansky also noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comes under immense pressure from Western countries.According to the diplomat, there is a dominance of Western states representatives "in the leadership of international officials."At the same time, Guterres has a special responsibility to ensure that the United States fulfils its obligations of issuing visas to foreign delegates that are planning to attend the UN, Polyansky stressed.The diplomat recalled that the United States has repeatedly refused to issue visas to diplomats from countries pursuing an independent policy.The unacceptability of such actions by the US has been repeatedly noted in the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on Relations with the Host Country. The General Assembly for the third year in a row adopts resolutions by consensus, "instructing the Secretary General to seriously consider the possibility of launching a UN-US arbitration if the problems are not resolved within a reasonable and limited time," he concluded.

