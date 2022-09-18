https://sputniknews.com/20220918/ukrainian-reps-turn-unsc-speeches-into-cheap-scandalous-talk-shows-russian-diplomat-says-1100919965.html
Western countries do not allow themselves to criticize Kiev and its UN envoy, the diplomat noted.
08:34 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 18.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The behavior of Ukrainian representative in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is openly resented on the sidelines of the Organization, which puts Kiev's backers in an awkward situation, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The behavior of the Ukrainian delegation to the Security Council already crosses all boundaries and puts Kiev's Western patrons in an awkward position," Polyansky said, adding that Ukrainian representative constantly verbally attack Russian diplomats, claiming that Russia is an unlawful member of the UNSC.
"So the delegation of Ukraine turns its speeches in the Security Council into a scenes of cheap and scandalous talk shows. However, by acting in this way, the permanent representative of Ukraine is doing a disservice to both their country and its backers. After all, it is quite obvious that a representative of a country, demonstrating the lack of basic diplomatic decency, harms the image of the country he represents," Polyansky stressed.
The diplomat noted that on the sidelines of the UN, more and more countries are openly outraged by this situation, they directly say that the manner of behavior of the Ukrainian permanent representative harms the image of his country.
Pressure on the UN Chief
Polyansky also noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comes under immense pressure from Western countries.
"The special military operation in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the long-standing problem of the UN Secretariat and the organization of its system," Polyansky said, answering a question about how he assesses the position of the UN Secretary General and the organization's structures as a whole regarding the Ukrainian crisis.
According to the diplomat, there is a dominance of Western states representatives "in the leadership of international officials."
"In this regard, the UN Secretary General is under immense pressure from Western countries, which, in addition to promoting their unbalanced agenda through their representatives, do not hesitate to put pressure on the Secretariat, including through the Secretary General, with their voluntary contributions, the volumes of which are comparable to mandatory," Polyansky said.
At the same time, Guterres has a special responsibility to ensure that the United States fulfils its obligations of issuing visas to foreign delegates
that are planning to attend the UN, Polyansky stressed.
"It is no coincidence that we are talking about Antonio Guterres. The parties to the UN Headquarters agreement are the United States and the world organization. Therefore, its Secretary General has a special responsibility because he acts as a guarantor of compliance with the provisions of this document by the host state," he said.
The diplomat recalled that the United States has repeatedly refused to issue visas to diplomats from countries pursuing an independent policy.
The unacceptability of such actions by the US has been repeatedly noted in the recommendations of the United Nations Committee on Relations with the Host Country. The General Assembly for the third year in a row adopts resolutions by consensus, "instructing the Secretary General to seriously consider the possibility of launching a UN-US arbitration if the problems are not resolved within a reasonable and limited time," he concluded.