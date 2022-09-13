https://sputniknews.com/20220913/russian-fm-lavrov-granted-us-visa-to-attend-un-general-assembly-1100716971.html
Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly
Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T10:47+0000
2022-09-13T10:47+0000
2022-09-13T10:47+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
un
united nations general assembly (unga)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099700245_0:56:1920:1136_1920x0_80_0_0_05968e33aafb516b5581779080d6ae0e.jpg
The department also said that it expected the issuance of US visas for other members of the Russian delegation and prompt resolution of the logistical issues.This comes after Moscow repeatedly warned US authorities about their reluctance to grant Russian diplomats entry to the UN, stressing that it is Washington's duty and not a privilege.The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099700245_166:0:1754:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_501e9e8fd418df7d87fb76dc5dd634e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergei lavrov, un, united nations general assembly (unga)
russia, sergei lavrov, un, united nations general assembly (unga)
Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Today, Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted [US] visas," the ministry told reporters.
The department also said that it expected the issuance of US visas for other members of the Russian delegation and prompt resolution of the logistical issues.
This comes after Moscow repeatedly warned US authorities about their reluctance to grant Russian diplomats entry to the UN
, stressing that it is Washington's duty and not a privilege.
The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.