Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of... 13.09.2022

2022-09-13T10:47+0000

2022-09-13T10:47+0000

2022-09-13T10:47+0000

The department also said that it expected the issuance of US visas for other members of the Russian delegation and prompt resolution of the logistical issues.This comes after Moscow repeatedly warned US authorities about their reluctance to grant Russian diplomats entry to the UN, stressing that it is Washington's duty and not a privilege.The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

