Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly
Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of... 13.09.2022
Russian FM Lavrov Granted US Visa to Attend UN General Assembly

10:47 GMT 13.09.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Patrick Gruban / United Nations General Assembly hall in New York City.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted [US] visas," the ministry told reporters.

The department also said that it expected the issuance of US visas for other members of the Russian delegation and prompt resolution of the logistical issues.
This comes after Moscow repeatedly warned US authorities about their reluctance to grant Russian diplomats entry to the UN, stressing that it is Washington's duty and not a privilege.
The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
