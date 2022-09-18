https://sputniknews.com/20220918/bill-clinton-democrats-may-hold-congress-as-gop-strives-to-scare-swing-voters-ahead-of-midterms-1100936976.html

Bill Clinton: Democrats May Hold Congress as GOP Strives to 'Scare' Swing Voters Ahead of Midterms

Even though President Biden's support numbers have been trending slightly upward over the past week, Democrats are trying to hold onto their razor-thin... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Bill Clinton claimed on Sunday that while Republicans will work to "just scare people" in the run-up to the November midterm elections, Democrats may be able to keep control of Congress.In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Clinton expressed his belief that Democrats "could hold both these houses."Democrats gained five seats in the House during Clinton's second term in office, marking the first time in decades that a sitting president's party gained seats in the midterm elections. Clinton admitted that the parties have become more polarized recently but claimed the breaking point in American politics today is "not much different" than it was when he was president.As he compared former President Donald Trump's unwillingness to concede the 2020 election loss to his wife Hillary Clinton's concession speech in the 2016 presidential election, Clinton told Zakaria that the globe is engaged in a war against divisive populism. The Republican Party's closing argument in the run-up to the midterm elections, which are now less than two months away, was foreshadowed by Clinton.Republicans unexpectedly performed well in New Jersey's gubernatorial race in part by mobilizing voters, especially parents, over both the teaching of race in schools and COVID-19-induced school closures. Republicans also swept the top three statewide offices in Virginia in 2021, which had previously been trending toward Democrats. Since Clinton took office in the 1990s, there has been an increase in partisanship and polarization, which has reduced the number of swing voters and those prepared to vote outside their party, according to experts.Besides the political issues, Clinton was questioned by Zakaria over the recent passing of Ken Starr. The tenacious special prosecutor, who died at the age of 76, relentlessly looked into the Clintons' real estate activities in Arkansas as part of the Whitewater investigation. Following that, the focus of the inquiry turned to Clinton's extramarital relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which grew to be the largest scandal of his presidency and resulted in his impeachment.

