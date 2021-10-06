Registration was successful!
Monica Lewinsky Slams Bill Clinton's Role in Their Sex Affair
Monica Lewinsky Slams Bill Clinton's Role in Their Sex Affair
CNN host Jake Tapper and Monica Lewinsky discussed the "Impeachment: American Crime Story" – the third season of the "American Crime Story" TV series, which portrays the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, with Lewinsky its producer.
bill clinton
us
sex scandal
monica lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton when he was president between 1995-97, has recently criticised the role the former POTUS played in their romance.During her appearance on CNN show "The Lead," Lewinsky told host Jake Tapper that she believes “what's really important to remember in today's world is that we never should have even gotten to a place where consent was a question."Lewinsky voiced her opinion as she and Tapper discussed the third season of the FX true-crime anthology TV series "American Crime Story" titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story" and portraying the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, with the former intern the producer of said project.When Tapper remarked that Lewinsky shows an "honest and sometimes unglamorous version" of herself in the series, Monica replied that she felt she "shouldn't get a pass as a producer.”
bill clinton, us, sex scandal, monica lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky Slams Bill Clinton's Role in Their Sex Affair

18:58 GMT 06.10.2021
Monica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France
Monica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
Andrei Dergalin
CNN host Jake Tapper and Monica Lewinsky discussed the "Impeachment: American Crime Story" – the third season of the "American Crime Story" TV series, which portrays the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, with Lewinsky its producer.
Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton when he was president between 1995-97, has recently criticised the role the former POTUS played in their romance.
During her appearance on CNN show "The Lead," Lewinsky told host Jake Tapper that she believes “what's really important to remember in today's world is that we never should have even gotten to a place where consent was a question."
"So it was wholly inappropriate as the most powerful man, my boss, 49 years old,” she said. “I was 22, literally just out of college. And I think that the power differentials there are something that I couldn't ever fathom consequences at 22 that I understand obviously so differently at 48."
Lewinsky voiced her opinion as she and Tapper discussed the third season of the FX true-crime anthology TV series "American Crime Story" titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story" and portraying the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, with the former intern the producer of said project.
When Tapper remarked that Lewinsky shows an "honest and sometimes unglamorous version" of herself in the series, Monica replied that she felt she "shouldn't get a pass as a producer.”

"I think, first of all, I shouldn't get a pass in general. You know, I think it's important to take responsibility for mistakes, and I've worked hard to work through those," she said. "But in particular with the show, there are so many people who have worked hard on the show and it was important to me that the credibility of the show be there."

