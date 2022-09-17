https://sputniknews.com/20220917/us-house-speaker-pelosi-arrives-in-armenia--embassy-1100910580.html

US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives in Armenia – Embassy

US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives in Armenia – Embassy

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Saturday in what the US embassy said was her first visit to the...

"U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Yerevan for her first visit to Armenia. Welcome Madam Speaker!" the diplomatic mission said.The embassy posted photos of the senior Democrat climbing out of a plane in the company of Frank Pallone, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.Pelosi will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations and the current security situation in the region, which saw a spat of violence this week.

