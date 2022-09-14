https://sputniknews.com/20220914/armenian-protesters-block-central-street-of-yerevan-call-for-pashinyans-resignation--1100782730.html

Armenian Protesters Block Central Street of Yerevan, Call for Pashinyan's Resignation

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian demonstrators have blocked Marshal Bagramyan prospect in central Yerevan near the parliament building on Wednesday, calling on... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan told the parliament he was ready to make tough decisions and sign documents necessary for a long-lasting peace in Armenia, though other measures, including declaring martial law, were "also on the table."Protesters took to the streets later on Wednesday, saying Pashinyan was ready to make concessions to Azerbaijan and calling on more people to demonstrate.Earlier this week, new clashes broke out at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of ongoing shelling and reported losses in their ranks.An extraordinary meeting of the permanent council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) convened on Tuesday at the request of Yerevan, during which council members expressed extreme concern about the situation and considered proposals regarding possible use of CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation. The first CSTO expert group will depart for Armenia on Thursday, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will arrive next week.

