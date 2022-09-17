https://sputniknews.com/20220917/modi-conveyed-displeasure-over-unilateral-sanctions-in-meeting-with-raisi-tehran-says-1100892220.html

Modi Conveyed Displeasure Over 'Unilateral Sanctions' in Meeting With Raisi, Tehran Says

Modi Conveyed Displeasure Over 'Unilateral Sanctions' in Meeting With Raisi, Tehran Says

India stopped buying Iranian crude oil in 2019 after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed sanctions against Tehran. Before Indian refiners... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T10:15+0000

2022-09-17T10:15+0000

2022-09-17T10:15+0000

world

iran

ebrahim raisi

narendra modi

oil

us sanctions

tehran

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100808734_0:189:3305:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4257984000c14627f136d139d43fd012.jpg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country was opposed to the imposition of sanctions by one nation against another, the office of the president of Iran said on Saturday.Tehran's statement came a day after President Ebrahim Raisi held his first one-to-one meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand.India's Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, did say that the two leaders discussed an entire range of economic cooperation, including energy-related issues.President Raisi described relations with New Delhi as one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy.The Iranian president urged Modi to take advantage of "the existing capacities in the oil and gas industry," indicating that Tehran continued to push New Delhi to resume oil trade which had been halted since 2019 because of US sanctions.Earlier on Friday, the Indian Foreign Secretary said the two leaders reviewed progress in the development of Chabahar Port and highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in regional connectivity.President Raisi also briefed Modi on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations, the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned by the US in 2018 when it reinstated sanctions against Iran that had been lifted by the agreement.Iran has been asking New Delhi to resume oil trade by "ignoring" sanctions imposed by the US, in an effort to replicate Delhi's approach to Russian oil.

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

iran, ebrahim raisi, narendra modi, oil, us sanctions, tehran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)