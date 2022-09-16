International
- Sputnik International, 1920
SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/iran-will-never-bow-to-us-bullying-wont-be-stopped-in-pursuit-of-its-goals-raisi-tells-xi-1100881177.html
Iran ‘Will Never Bow’ to US Bullying, ‘Won’t Be Stopped’ in Pursuit of Its Goals, Raisi Tells Xi
Iran ‘Will Never Bow’ to US Bullying, ‘Won’t Be Stopped’ in Pursuit of Its Goals, Raisi Tells Xi
The leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday. A day earlier, the Iranian president also... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T18:55+0000
2022-09-16T18:56+0000
sco summit in samarkand
ebrahim raisi
xi jinping
china
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100880940_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_e01a6e8ef2c9adecd3e99f5da6dd77ea.jpg
Tehran will not allow itself to be browbeaten into submission by Washington, and will continue to plot an independent course, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said.“The Islamic Republic will never bow before US bullying,” the president added, recalling Washington’s decision to walk out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and to reinstitute crushing sanctions against Iran in 2018.Raisi thanked Xi for his support for Iran’s entry into the SCO, and for Beijing’s role in talks on making Iran a member of the BRICS group of nations, which currently include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The president also praised the historic 25-year Iran-China strategic partnership agreement penned in 2021, characterizing it as a sign of the West and East Asian powers’ readiness to take relations to a new level.Raisi’s meeting with Xi follows his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. At that meeting, Putin announced that work on a major new agreement that will take relations between Iran and Russia “to a strategic level” is nearing completion.“We are serious about the development of bilateral relations. Our relations are not ordinary, they are of a strategic nature. Cooperation can continue to develop in the political, trade and economic, as well as space and aerospace sectors,” Raisi said at his meeting with the Russian leader.Trade between Russia and Iran grew by 81 percent in 2021, and jumped another 30 percent over the first five months of 2022. In July, the two countries signed a $40 billion energy cooperation agreement, and in August they agreed to expand collaboration in automotive manufacturing and to continue the push for the dedollarization of trade.
https://sputniknews.com/20210405/iran-china-deal-touted-by-tehran-as-warning-to-us-that-next-century-belongs-to-asia-1082542826.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/work-on-new-russia-iran-cooperation-agreement-at-final-stage-putin-1100800851.html
china
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100880940_138:0:2361:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_98eb1b800d57ec055ed1dd0badbde6f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ebrahim raisi, xi jinping, china, iran
ebrahim raisi, xi jinping, china, iran

Iran ‘Will Never Bow’ to US Bullying, ‘Won’t Be Stopped’ in Pursuit of Its Goals, Raisi Tells Xi

18:55 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 18:56 GMT 16.09.2022)
© Photo : Government of IranChinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Friday, September 16, 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Friday, September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
© Photo : Government of Iran
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday. A day earlier, the Iranian president also met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Tehran will not allow itself to be browbeaten into submission by Washington, and will continue to plot an independent course, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said.
“Iran, irrespective of all enmities, has not been stopped and will not be stopped. It has managed to continue its path of progress and development,” Raisi said during his face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“The Islamic Republic will never bow before US bullying,” the president added, recalling Washington’s decision to walk out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and to reinstitute crushing sanctions against Iran in 2018.
Raisi thanked Xi for his support for Iran’s entry into the SCO, and for Beijing’s role in talks on making Iran a member of the BRICS group of nations, which currently include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The president also praised the historic 25-year Iran-China strategic partnership agreement penned in 2021, characterizing it as a sign of the West and East Asian powers’ readiness to take relations to a new level.
“The vast capacities in the fields of oil and energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investments are a very suitable platform for deepening and developing economic relations between the two countries,” Raisi said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, are pictured during the signing of an agreement in the capital Tehran, on March 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2021
World
Iran-China Deal Touted by Tehran as Warning to US That 'Next Century Belongs to Asia'
5 April 2021, 08:25 GMT
For his part, Xi characterized China’s relations with Iran as “strategic,” and said that ties will continue to “develop of irrespective of any international event.” The Chinese leader praised Iran for its independent position on international issues, and invited Raisi for an official visit to China.
Raisi’s meeting with Xi follows his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. At that meeting, Putin announced that work on a major new agreement that will take relations between Iran and Russia “to a strategic level” is nearing completion.
“We are serious about the development of bilateral relations. Our relations are not ordinary, they are of a strategic nature. Cooperation can continue to develop in the political, trade and economic, as well as space and aerospace sectors,” Raisi said at his meeting with the Russian leader.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Thursday, September 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
SCO Summit in Samarkand
Work on 'Strategic' Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement at 'Final Stage': Putin
Yesterday, 09:28 GMT
Trade between Russia and Iran grew by 81 percent in 2021, and jumped another 30 percent over the first five months of 2022. In July, the two countries signed a $40 billion energy cooperation agreement, and in August they agreed to expand collaboration in automotive manufacturing and to continue the push for the dedollarization of trade.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала