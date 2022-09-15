https://sputniknews.com/20220915/work-on-new-russia-iran-cooperation-agreement-at-final-stage-putin-1100800851.html
Work on 'Strategic' Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement at 'Final Stage': Putin
Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday as the SCO summit kicked off in Uzbekistan. The Islamic Republic is... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
09:28 GMT 15.09.2022 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 15.09.2022)
Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday as the SCO summit kicked off in Uzbekistan. The Islamic Republic is expected to be officially accepted as a member of the Eurasian political, economic and security bloc before the summit is through.
Work on a new cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran that will take relations to the strategic level is close to completion, President Vladimir Putin has announced.
"Work on a new, major agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stage. [This treaty] will mark the transition of relations between our countries to a strategic level," Putin said, speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart, President Ibrahim Raisi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
"Relations between Russia and Iran are developing along all the vectors which were agreed over the past many years," Putin said.