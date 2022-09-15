https://sputniknews.com/20220915/work-on-new-russia-iran-cooperation-agreement-at-final-stage-putin-1100800851.html

Work on 'Strategic' Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement at 'Final Stage': Putin

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday as the SCO summit kicked off in Uzbekistan. The Islamic Republic is... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Work on a new cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran that will take relations to the strategic level is close to completion, President Vladimir Putin has announced."Work on a new, major agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final stage. [This treaty] will mark the transition of relations between our countries to a strategic level," Putin said, speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart, President Ibrahim Raisi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit."Relations between Russia and Iran are developing along all the vectors which were agreed over the past many years," Putin said.

