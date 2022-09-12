https://sputniknews.com/20220912/india-may-resume-iranian-oil-purchases-if-jcpoa-revived-expert-claims-1100683756.html
India May Resume Iranian Oil Purchases If JCPOA Revived, Expert Says
13:50 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 12.09.2022)
Delhi stopped importing oil from Tehran in mid-2019 after the Trump administration withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal and slapped harsh sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation. Meanwhile, China continued to purchase Iranian crude despite restrictions, earning economic benefits.
India will consider buying Iranian oil as soon as the West reaches an agreement with Iran on reviving the nuclear deal
, former Indian Ambassador Anil Trigunayat told Sputnik.
Trigunayat, a distinguished fellow at the Vivekanand International Foundation, argued that Delhi's primary concern is currently domestic inflation, and that it would take any measures to cool the pressure on the world's fifth largest economy.
"If India feels the requirement of the Iranian oil in case of [a] supply crunch or Tehran offers it at affordable rates, then sure, New Delhi would go to buy their oil," Trigunayat told Sputnik.
Indian media group The Print published a report earlier on Monday claiming that Iran asked Delhi to resume the oil trade by "ignoring” unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, in efforts to replicate Delhi’s approach to Russian oil.
However, the ex-diplomat underlined that India has an established payment mechanism with Russia, which is not the case with Iran.
"India had been paying to Iran via Russia for its oil purchases. I feel it a bit premature that India would resume Iranian imports immediately because New Delhi is already handling the imports of Russian oil. With Iran, we have to find solutions to several issues, including payment mechanism," Trigunayat said.
At the same time, the Indian government could start working on a payment mechanism immediately amid the ongoing discussions in Vienna on restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement, he added.
On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted EU claims
that it had raised "new issues" in the latest response to the Brussels-proposed deal to restore the JCPOA.
"There've been no new demands (...) Other parties use propaganda to get more concessions," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said.
According to Trigunayat, the "basic purpose" of all western efforts to revive the nuclear deal is to increase oil supply for the EU market.
He said that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had also raised the issue of oil imports during his June visit to Delhi.
"The issue of the oil imports would come up for discussions when PM Modi meets Iranian President Raisi in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit later this week," Trigunayat said.