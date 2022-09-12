https://sputniknews.com/20220912/india-may-resume-iranian-oil-purchases-if-jcpoa-revived-expert-claims-1100683756.html

India May Resume Iranian Oil Purchases If JCPOA Revived, Expert Says

Delhi stopped importing oil from Tehran in mid-2019 after the Trump administration withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal and slapped harsh sanctions on the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

India will consider buying Iranian oil as soon as the West reaches an agreement with Iran on reviving the nuclear deal, former Indian Ambassador Anil Trigunayat told Sputnik.Trigunayat, a distinguished fellow at the Vivekanand International Foundation, argued that Delhi's primary concern is currently domestic inflation, and that it would take any measures to cool the pressure on the world's fifth largest economy.Indian media group The Print published a report earlier on Monday claiming that Iran asked Delhi to resume the oil trade by "ignoring” unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, in efforts to replicate Delhi’s approach to Russian oil.However, the ex-diplomat underlined that India has an established payment mechanism with Russia, which is not the case with Iran.At the same time, the Indian government could start working on a payment mechanism immediately amid the ongoing discussions in Vienna on restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement, he added.On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted EU claims that it had raised "new issues" in the latest response to the Brussels-proposed deal to restore the JCPOA.According to Trigunayat, the "basic purpose" of all western efforts to revive the nuclear deal is to increase oil supply for the EU market.He said that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had also raised the issue of oil imports during his June visit to Delhi.

