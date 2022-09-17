https://sputniknews.com/20220917/doj-asks-court-to-block-trump-probe-ruling-allow-feds-to-resume-review-of-seized-mar-a-lago-docs-1100906585.html

DoJ Asks Court to Block Trump Probe Ruling, Allow Feds to Resume Review of Seized Mar-a-Lago Docs

DoJ Asks Court to Block Trump Probe Ruling, Allow Feds to Resume Review of Seized Mar-a-Lago Docs

Judge Aileen Cannon denied a Department of Justice request on Friday to resume its probe of documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Florida Estate in... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-17T14:51+0000

2022-09-17T14:51+0000

2022-09-17T14:51+0000

americas

donald trump

fbi

department of justice

probe

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106220/69/1062206980_0:125:4848:2852_1920x0_80_0_0_784a8b8295642fc9f950d9c49ad0e157.jpg

The Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court to override Judge Cannon’s Friday ruling barring feds from reviewing documents seized from the Mar-a-Lago resort, arguing that delaying the probe any longer could cause “irreparable harm” to the nation.“[The] criminal investigation is itself essential to the government’s effort to identify and mitigate potential national security risks,” the DoJ appeal, filed before the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, reads.The DoJ appeal goes on to reiterate the agency’s allegations of potential criminal wrongdoing by the former president, saying “the record makes clear that the materials were stored in an unsecure manner over a prolonged period.”The DoJ accuses Judge Cannon of “fundamentally erring” with her decisions to appoint a special master in the case and to grant an injunction in the Trump probe, arguing that the latter ruling “impedes the government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security.”Cannon’s back-to-back pro-Trump rulings Thursday and Friday enraged the Democratic Party establishment, with pundits issuing bitter diatribes accusing her of being a Trump plant (Cannon was appointed to the court in late 2020 by the Republican president), and alleging that her judicial opinion “is not grounded in the law.”The Biden administration has not commented on the latest developments, and earlier pledged to stay out of the probe, which seeks to determine whether Trump or his aides engaged in the criminal removal of classified government papers from the White House, or attempted to obstruct justice by concealing records which the FBI sought to obtain earlier this year using a grand jury subpoena.The Trump legal team won its first major legal victory in the case last week after Cannon granted its request to appoint a special master to review the seized documents, which halted the feds’ review. The court then slapped down a DoJ appeal to continue studying the papers.The special master in the case, US District Judge Raymond J. Dearie, has been granted the authority to determine if any of the 11,000 pages-worth of papers should be excluded from the probe on the grounds of attorney-client privilege or Executive Privilege – the authority granted to members of the executive branch allowing them maintain confidential communications and to resist certain forms of oversight by the judicial and legislative branches of government.Dearie has summoned the parties in the case for a preliminary conference in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday. He has until November 30 to complete his job – six weeks longer than the DoJ requested be allowed.Donald Trump has spent the past month attacking the FBI over the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, and denies any wrongdoing in the DoJ case. The former president claims that the Biden administration and the “sleazy” Democrats are using the Mar-a-Lago probe as another means to try to stop him from running for office again in 2024 after the collapse of the Russiagate investigation and two failed impeachments.Trump has also accused the FBI of taking his personal documents, including passports and “highly confidential” medical files, claimed that the FBI refused to allow his lawyers access to the mansion during the raid, and accused agents of looking through his wife’s wardrobe and private undergarments.

https://sputniknews.com/20220917/it-wont-be-a-quiet-period-jan-6-committee-plans-to-push-out-info-before-november-midterms-1100889684.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/trump-nominated-judge-picked-to-review-files-seized-in-fbi-mar-a-lago-raid-1100847837.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

donald trump, fbi, department of justice, probe, investigation