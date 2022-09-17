https://sputniknews.com/20220917/it-wont-be-a-quiet-period-jan-6-committee-plans-to-push-out-info-before-november-midterms-1100889684.html

‘It Won’t be a Quiet Period’: Jan. 6 Committee Plans to ‘Push Out’ Info Before November Midterms

The House committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 intends to hold at least one more public hearing and release its preliminary report just ahead of the November midterm elections, Axios reported.With that kind of scheduling, October "won’t be a quiet period," Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) conceded.The Democrat chairing a cross-party panel eager to tout itself as avoiding partisanship or politicization perceptions insisted their work had been “fairly free of those kind of complaints.”While saying the committee “would not want to interfere with the election," Thompson admitted that the time sandwiched in between a hearing pre-planned for September 28 and the midterm elections on November 8 would likely see “some information pushed out”.The panel may also release its interim report in that window. Rep. Bennie Thompson had told journalists on September 13 that the committee's mandate expires at the end of the year, unlike the Justice Department investigation and probe by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia. Separate investigations into the former president's businesses and tax returns are also ongoing."We sunset Dec. 31", Thompson said.Other members of the panel told Axios the midterm elections were not a big factor in their scheduling.Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a committee member, insisted that the committee had "a good reputation with the American people for sticking to the facts." However, in anticipation of criticism over the timing of the probe’s current schedule, Raskin said:Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida, a Democrat, added that, “This effort is not political, so I am indifferent to when the election is.”Representative Zoe Lofgren said that the committee was “just working at our own pace” and was set to release the report “when we’re ready.”New revelations could potentially sway voters' minds ahead of the midterms, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats up for grabs.Democrats currently have narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, and have been attempting to boost their chances for retaining control of at least one.Democrats’ prospects for the midterms have somewhat improved — they’re now up to a 71 percent chance of keeping the Senate and a 29 percent chance of retaining the House, according to the 2022 FiveThirtyEight midterm election forecast.‘Witch Hunt’ ProbeFormer president Donald Trump and the Republicans have repeatedly slammed the probe into the events on January 6, 2021. At the time, protesters breached the US Capitol building following a rally held by Trump outside the White House at which he alleged that Democrat Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election fraudulently.The riot had disrupted a joint session of Congress that was counting electoral votes to formalize Biden’s victory. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the wake of the events.Donald Trump, who had repeatedly claimed the “rigged” 2020 presidential election had been “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection”, and impeached by the US House of Representatives. However, Trump was later acquitted by the US Senate in a trial weeks after he left office.The 45th POTUS has called the House Select Committee probe a “witch hunt”, while his GOP allies branded it an “illicit criminal investigation into American citizens”.

