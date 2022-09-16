https://sputniknews.com/20220916/is-new-york-city-broken-beyond-repair-1100836680.html

Is New York City Broken Beyond Repair?

Is New York City Broken Beyond Repair?

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss several domestic topics such as a possibility of a rail strike that could halt the... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

Is New York City Broken Beyond Repair? On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss several domestic topics such as a possibility of a rail strike that could halt the supply chain in the U.S. and the comparison of housing before Covid lockdowns versus now. Also, we check in on international news with the European energy crisis, Ukraine, and the meeting of Xi Jinping and President Putin.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss the state of the United States post COVID-19 lockdowns, even several months later, in regards to housing, rent prices, conditions of cities and more. We also touch upon the situation with homeless migrants in New York.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss multiple international topics such as Ukraine gains and losses, European energy crisis, the meeting of Xi Jinping and President Putin, and the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with David Tawil about the possibility of a rail workers strike. What could this mean for the economy if the railroads shut down and why are the workers threatening to strike?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

