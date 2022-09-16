https://sputniknews.com/20220916/draft-us-russia-sanctions-bill-risks-punishing-african-continent---south-african-president-1100884671.html

Draft US Russia Sanctions Bill Risks Punishing African Continent - South African President

Draft US Russia Sanctions Bill Risks Punishing African Continent - South African President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new draft bill in the US Congress that would impose new anti-Russia sanctions related to Moscow's activity in Africa risks punishing... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

"If the Countering Malign Russia Activities [in Africa] bill were to become a US law, the law could have the unintended consequence of punishing the African continent for efforts to advance development and growth," Ramaphosa said on Friday.The Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act would punish African governments that support Russia's so-called "malign activities" on the continent. The bill passed the House of Representatives in April and is now in the Senate for consideration.South Africa's president further said it is disappointing that US lawmakers crafted the anti-Russia legislation at a time when President Joe Biden has sought to engage African countries on the basis of respect for their independence and sovereignty.The United States and Russia are strategic partners for South Africa, a sovereign country that pursues an independent foreign policy, Ramaphosa said.Ramaphosa visited Washington on Friday for a bilateral meeting with Biden at the White House.Both leaders were expected to discuss trade investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, health, as well as discuss several pressing regional and global challenges, such as the situation in Ukraine, according to a senior Biden administration official.

